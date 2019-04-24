A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on key priorities for customer-centric retailers in 2019 This supplement provides comprehensive insights into the key strategies that retailers need to prioritize in 2019.

With evolving customers' demands and expectations, the retail industry is undergoing an unprecedented wave of change. This necessitates the companies in the retail sector to personalize their service offerings and serve their customer base better. Building a brand consistency, creating unique selling points, creating a loyal customer base, and understanding evolving market changes are some of the key strategies that retailers need to focus on this year.

Key Priorities for Customer-Centric Retailer in 2019

Brand Consistency is the key

Even though ensuring brand consistency seems to be a challenging task, retailers need to pay more attention to guaranteeing consistent brand voice across all sales channels. Carrying out customer segmentation and tailoring offers based on the powerful insights from these groups of individuals can help with ensuring a consistent brand voice. Also, consumers today use various modes for making purchases, hence, each platform needs to demonstrate brand consistency and deliver value.

Differentiating brand with a unique selling point

Conducting proper analysis of competitors' marketing efforts and social media strategies can help businesses learn how other companies use their key USPs to their advantage. Also, in today's competitive retail environment, retailers need to pinpoint what makes their business unique and use them to distinguish their brand from competitors.

Building an authentic relationship with customers

Today, creating a loyal customer base has become extremely challenging for retailers. But, building a reliable customer base and maintaining them has become more vital for survival. It is said that loyal customers are more likely to refer new customers to the brand, furthering the cycle of customer retention.

Evolving retail proposition in a changing market

Today's tech-savvy world demands fast, easy, consistent, and accessible services. With these evolving needs of customers', retailers must understand what customers want and expect. Understanding customer demands and market changes will empower businesses to be more agile in their roadmap and attract new customers whilst still catering to their traditional customer base.

