Driving Value from Blockchain Across Industries the Subject of ISG Presentation at Blockchain Expo

ISG to detail methods for evaluating and adopting blockchain technology for maximum benefit in April 25 presentation at blockchain conference in London

LONDON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss the value blockchain is bringing to a broad range of industries, as well as the need for future improvements, during Blockchain Expo Global 2019 in London this week.

Yadu Singh, director, ISG UK, will deliver opening remarks at 10 a.m. tomorrow to kick off the "Blockchain for Business" track on day one of the conference. The event, at the Olympia Grand London, is billed as the world's largest blockchain conference and exhibition.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to transform businesses across sectors, and it is already generating legitimate value in a number of industry applications," Singh said. "The challenge for enterprises today is to assess how blockchain is applicable to their specific business model and to their ecosystem of customers, providers and partners before deciding to adopt the technology."

Singh noted that blockchain has the potential to transform businesses in sectors as varied as healthcare, finance, government, manufacturing, music and more. He said the technology is being used, for example, to track products and verify authenticity in supply chain management; provide a real-time view of assets and eliminate errors and inefficiencies in logistics; reduce fraud, transaction costs and risk in finance; and create transparent, tamper-proof, auditable records.

He also noted, however, that the lack of a traditional framework of international standards is an obstacle to blockchain growth in capital markets.

"The decision to adopt blockchain depends on social and cultural norms, and what is acceptable in one country is not acceptable in another," he said. "For every auto manufacturer that is gaining efficiency and ensuring quality by tracking parts to their verified source, there is a capital markets provider that is constrained by the lack of a centralized, accepted standard. Blockchain is still evolving and will take time to mature, and ultimately, competition will drive its use and innovation."

ISG last year launched ISG Blockchain Now, a new advisory and sourcing solution that enables enterprise clients to improve the efficiency, accuracy and security of their business processes through distributed ledger technology.

ISG estimates the global market value of blockchain could exceed US $300 billion by 2025, and more than US $2 trillion by 2030.

For more information about the ISG Blockchain Now solution, visit this webpage.

Blockchain Expo Global 2019 showcases two days of content from leading voices embracing and developing cutting-edge blockchain applications. More information is available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg