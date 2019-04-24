The procurement scheme has a budget of €385 million and is open to all renewable energies. Auctions will be held by the country's National Commission for Energy Control and Prices.The European Commission has approved Lithuania's auction scheme for the production of electricity from renewable energy. The scheme, which has a €385 million budget, will come into effect from next Wednesday, and will be open to technologies including solar, wind and hydropower, the commission said. "The installations benefiting from the scheme will receive support in the form of a premium, which will be set through ...

