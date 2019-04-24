Information Relating to the on- or off-Market Acquisition in One or More Installments of over 10% of Securities Representing One and the Same Bond Issue Pursuant to Article 238-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF French Financal Market Authority)

Regulatory News:

Following the debt issuance launched on April 9, which made it possible to raise 750 million euros at 7 years with a coupon of 3.375%, Orano has announced having purchased and immediately canceled on April 23, over 10% of 2024 bond issuance.

The maximum approved amount of securities redeemed totaled 250,250,000 euros, as following:

ISIN Code Market Number of securities in

circulation prior to

purshase Number of securities issued Maturity date Number of securities

purchased by the issuer Number of securities

still in circulation

after the purchase FR0010804500 Euronext Paris 20.000 20.000 September 23, 2024 5.005 14.995

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005421/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Relations investisseurs

Stéphanie Delon

investors@orano.group