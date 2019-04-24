Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Worth $11.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, VLM, Carousel, Mid Load, Autostore), Function (Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the automated storage and retrieval system market is estimated to be worth USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The major factors fueling the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system market include increasing demand for ASRS in the automotive industry; optimum utilization of space and rise in labor costs; and improved accuracy, productivity, and efficiency in supply chain, along with better inventory control.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195267987

"Unit load ASRS to lead automated storage and retrieval system market by 2024"

Unit load ASRSs are used for storing large size articles. Unit load ASRSs are computer-controlled systems used for buffering supply chain deliveries, along with storing and controlling inventories. These systems provide real-time information on inventory and are easy to maintain. A unit load ASRS is a high density heavy payload ASRS that enables accurate, efficient, safe, and stable handling of full pallets. A few of these systems are over 100 feet tall and capable of transporting loads up to 2,500 kg. As the vertical storage capacity of ASRS is very high, it can store more goods and stored goods can be easily accessed with the help of ASRS. The market is supported by its wide range of applications in consumer goods, automotive, publishing, distribution, electronics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical supplies, and retail & apparel.

"Storage function to be largest market for automated storage and retrieval system from 2019 to 2024"

Storage is a basic function of ASRS, and it enhances the storing capacity of distribution centers and manufacturing plants. The wide use of ASRS for storage function in industries such as automotive, food & beverages, chemicals, and healthcare is fuelling the growth of the ASRS market. ASRS is primarily used for storing inventory and retrieving it as and when required. Many industries have their warehouses filled with end products or raw materials that need to be stored safely and securely in an orderly manner. End products are retrieved by various distribution channels on the basis of demand from end users. While in the case of raw materials, manufacturing facility utilizes required material for processing and manufacturing end products. ASRS is used for aiding the function of storing inventories.

"Europe to be largest market for automated storage and retrieval system during forecast period"

The presence of a large number of key players in this region, along with the large customer base, is among the major factors driving the ASRS market in Europe. Automotive in Germany is among the biggest industries across the world, and this industry is a major market for ASRS in Europe. The significant investments in automated material handling equipment by automotive players and rising installations of automated equipment in European countries owing to diversified distribution channels in industries such as automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and food & beverages are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. In Europe, the cost of implementing automation is decreasing, and at the same time the cost of labor in emerging countries is increasing.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market"

64 - Tables

66 - Figures

200 - Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195267987

Major players involved in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Daifuku (Japan), Kardex Group (Switzerland), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), TGW Logistics Group (Austria), Bastian Solutions (US), Beumer Group (Germany), Dematic (US), KNAPP (Austria), Mecalux (Spain), Swisslog (Switzerland), System Logistics Corporation (Italy), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), Automation Logistic Corporation (US), AutoStore (Norway), Haenel Storage System (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), MIAS (Germany), Sencorpwhite (US), and Westfalia Technologies (US).

Please explore relevant report

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyor and Sortation Systems, Cranes, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Software & Services, Function, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type (Unit Load Carrier, Forklift Truck, Tow Vehicle, Pallet Truck, Assembly Line Vehicle), Battery Type (Lead, Nickel, Lithium Ion), Application, Navigation Technology, Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg