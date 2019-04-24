Collaborative Robot Market to Flourish at Stellar 30.0% CAGR; Advanced Technologies Used by Manufacturers to Benefit Global Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global collaborative robot market could experience a high level of competition with the presence of an ample number of players. The players in the market are scattered globally and they are constantly remapping geographical boundaries to strengthen their foothold at the global level. These players are targeting to achieve the top spot in the global collaborative robot market through offering enhanced automation in day-to-day tasks. Therefore, the vendor landscape of the market is both competitive and fragmented.

Various players in the global collaborative robot market are acquiring several strategies to accentuate their position permanently. Such strategies include constant product revamping through incorporating latest technologies. Moreover, the topmost vendors in the global collaborative robot market are emphasizing on introducing unique products to meet the dire needs from a wide range of end-use industries. Apart from the renowned players in the market, several medium sized players are also highly investing in research and development activities in order to invent more efficient collaborative robots. Some of the renowned players' names in the global collaborative robot market include Kuka AG, Nachi Robotic Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ABB Ltd.

TMR's experts' projection reveals that the growth of the global collaborative robot market is prophesized to occur at a meteoric 30.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to hit valuation of US$95.0 bn by 2024 end, progressing from US$10.3 bn, which was estimated in 2015.

The material handling application segment is anticipated to dominate the global collaborative robot market throughout the assessment period by holding the largest share in the market. Collaborative robot's active role in storing materials in distribution centers and in warehouses make the application segment contribute the highest share. On the regional front, Asia Pacific is the leading region due to the growing manufacturing activities.

Rapid Industrial Development Using Advanced Technologies Boost Market

Collaborative robots are produced for performing automated tasks, which helps in simplifying daily tasks performed by humans. Rapid industrialization, rising number of industries moving to automation, and growing demand for robotic application are factors driving the global collaborative robot market. Collaborative robots are extensively used in industries such as electrical, automotive, metal and machines, food and beverages, pharma and chemistry, and aerospace. These robots are highly applicable in the area of test and inspections, dispensing, packaging and palletizing, polishing, material handling, screw driving, and welding and gluing. A trend in using highly accurate and cost-effective robot is anticipated to boost the global collaborative robot market.

Furthermore, collaborative robots can effortlessly perform risky tasks. This has led to their high uptake in industries having hazardous environment. Such industries are also adopting the robots for reducing fatal accidents caused by human errors. All such benefits are also fueling growth in the global collaborative robot market. Along with these, collaborative robot can be programmed easily with various intuitive tools. They blend properly with other workforces without interrupting other's task. Such factors are propelling expansion in the global collaborative robot market. Apart from this, manufacturers are aiming at humanizing these robots through advanced technologies. This is another factor promoting growth in the global collaborative robot market.

Safety Concerns during Managing Industrial Grade Hinders Market

A few challenges obstructing the growth of the global collaborative robot market involve extended processes of production and understanding the need for safely managing industrial operations. Nonetheless, increasing use of collaborative robot in automotive industry is expected to help overcome some of these challenges in the near future.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Collaborative Robot Market (Payload - Up to 5 Kg, 6 - 10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg; Application - Packaging, Material Handling, Quality Testing, Assembly, Machine Tending, and Welding; Industry - Automotive, Food and Beverages, Aerospace, Plastic and Polymers, and Metals and Machining) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024".

Global collaborative robot market has been segmented based on:

Payloads

Up to 5 Kg

6 - 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

Application

Packaging

Material Handling

Quality Testing

Assembly

Machine Tending

Welding

Others

Industry

Automotive

Food and beverage

Aerospace

Plastic and Polymers

Metals and Machining

Others

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Italy



Spain



France



Germany



Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

China



India



ASEAN



Rest Of Asia Pacific



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

