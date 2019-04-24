A historic moment for stock markets. The S&P 500 is attempting a triple top breakout. Its long term chart shows how the double 2018 tops are being "tested' as we speak. Are U.S. stocks going higher from here, or is this the absolute top and can we expect a stock market crash in 2019? What do our 15 leading indicators for global market trends reveal? The long term S&P 500 chart says it all. This is one of the exceptional occasions in which we do not need to annotate a chart. The triple top is the most obvious observation on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...