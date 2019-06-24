Momentum for Process Mining Market Leader Accelerates

Celonis, the leader in enterprise performance acceleration software, today announced another consecutive fiscal year with triple digit growth. The hyper-growth company reached over $100M in new sales and more than doubled its workforce, adding over 400 employees. In a milestone year that its valuation surpassed 'unicorn' status and launched the first SaaS Process Mining solution with its Intelligent Business Cloud, Celonis more than doubled its customer base across geographies with new customers opting for the fast, flexible cloud deployment.

The launch of the Intelligent Business Cloud spurred new sales with the speed of SaaS adoption accelerating sales cycles and some implementations now complete in just days or weeks. The Celonis Action Engine, which uses machine learning and AI to recommend the next best action to employees involved in expediting processes, drove significant new sales with companies like Ingram Micro and a continued partnership with Elsevier to extend company-wide usage.

"The value process improvements could bring to our internal and external customer experience was so clear that our sales cycle went from a proof-of-value exercise to a 4-year contract in just 3 months," said Monica Herckt, Global Process Manager, Ingram Micro. "As we could gain process clarity impacting our operational and sales processes and quickly take actions for continuous improvement, it was an easy decision to use Celonis. The fact that this can also support our global digitization efforts allowing for data driven decisions, makes Celonis a foundational technology for our future business transformation."

In addition to net new sales, customers also expanded their use of Celonis. As one of the most innovative, award-winning use cases, Lufthansa Cityline uses Celonis to uncover inefficiencies in the flow and timing of activities that can lead to passenger delays, including aircraft maintenance and ground operations. The great results convinced Lufthansa Group to expand the use of Celonis in Technical Fleet Management into the group's other airlines.

"Clearing a $100M in sales bookings hurdle is a major milestone for any market leader offering emerging software. The combination of triple-digital growth and hitting this milestone is an indication of how many enterprises are investing in automation and the overall efficiency of their operations. And it also illustrates the importance of process mining to these efforts," according to Maureen Fleming, vice president of IDC's Intelligent Process Automation research program.

Celonis is leading process mining adoption around the world, with revenue generated in all new markets in North and Latin America, Japan and the UK. The recently established US Western region, with offices in San Francisco, achieved record initial quarterly performance. Partners in geographies like Russia contributed to expand Celonis' presence throughout the world and continue to bring in net new and expansion customers.

"When we started Celonis we had to teach about the value of process mining and people often thought it was too good to be true," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO of Celonis. "Now this year we had over 1,000 attendees at our first customer conference sharing stories about outcomes and transformations that were never before possible at this speed and scale. The industry recognition and velocity of customer interest in the past year was stunning and the transition to our SaaS model went even faster than our expectations."

Launched in October 2018, the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud provides visibility into existing process flows, a detailed analysis of process metrics, and an intelligent framework for process improvements across all operational systems with proactive recommendations for next best actions for immediate process improvements. The Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud provides a foundation for a new, intelligent performance acceleration layer for the enterprise.

