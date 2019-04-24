sprite-preloader
24.04.2019 | 12:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Equinor ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held on 15 May 2019 at 17:00 (CEST) at Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger, Norway.

Notice of the annual general meeting is attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of annual general meeting in Equinor ASA including appendices (http://hugin.info/132799/R/2242382/884970.pdf)


Source: Equinor ASA via Globenewswire

