WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
24.04.2019
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 23

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 376.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               382.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 372.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               378.38p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

© 2019 PR Newswire