Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 382.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---