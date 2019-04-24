Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 23-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1894.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 1921.07p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1850.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 1877.07p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---