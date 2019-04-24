Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 24/04/2019 / 17:53 UTC+8 "The Peninsula" is the flagship property project developed by Nan Hai Development, a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited (680.HK). Phase 4 of "The Peninsula" was launched for sale on 23 April 2019. On the same day, 466 units were sold with a total transaction amount of approximately RMB6.18 billion. "The Peninsula" once again strengthen its leading position in the industry. "The Peninsula" is located at Shekou, Shenzhen, which is the core development zone in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, enjoying the benefits of development in the Greater Bay Area and Free Trade Zone in all aspects. "The Peninsula" is surrounded by sea on three sides with mountain as a backdrop and seamlessly connects the 15-kilometer coastal belt in Shenzhen Bay. Occupying the excellent natural resources in the city, "The Peninsula", with an international vision and the concept of ingenuity, creates a high-quality international community comprising residence, cultural and creative business, international education facilities, international yacht club, and specialty restaurants. Phase 4 of "The Peninsula" includes residential, commercial and office apartments as well as hotel. Of which, "Rizili(???)", positioned as a social area for all, is comprised with 49 single box building structures and is designed to include the largest designer concept stores and the first cultural film and television theater in South China, and international restaurants,etc. It is believed that Rizili will enhance the variety of international business along the Shenzhen Bay area as a whole and enhance the ancillary facilities for the whole community. A total of 599 units of 3 super high-rise residential buildings with sea view were launched in this opening sale. Adhering to the meticulous efforts as adopted in Phase 3, this project put efforts in all aspects including façade, public area, indoor facilities and services in order to make the 88-135 m2 small to medium-sized residential units a unique project with a sense of youthfulness, artistic and globalization, which has been highly recognized in the market. Going forward, Nan Hai Development will continue to focus on the design of living environment that integrates the elements of artistic and innovative business into the construction of residential buildings, continuously expanding the national business landscape, and leading the new trend of international residence. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DCJBIRFUHX [1] Document title: Nan Hai Corporation Limited (680.HK)Phase 4 of 'The Peninsula' in Shenzhen recorded strong sales of RMB6.18 billion 24/04/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5527f5ed1c8b930d4c83ebaa531276b4&application_id=802755&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

