Solar power has broken two records. It offered the lowest tariff in Greece's first joint PV-wind tender and it achieved the lowest tariff ever awarded a Greek PV project.The results of Greece's first joint tender for solar and wind power have been published by energy regulator RAE. Seven facilities with a total generation capacity of 437.78 MW were awarded, with tariffs ranging from €0.053 to €0.06472/kWh. All but one of the projects was solar, for total PV capacity of 377.78 MW. Of the successful PV bids, in an auction which permitted the aggregation of small installations into allocations ...

