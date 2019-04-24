Varicose Vein Treatment Market Soaring at 5.7% CAGR to Register $589.06 Million by 2025

According to the research study added on Big Market Research website, the global varicose vein treatment market is expected to reach $589.06 million by 2025 from $376.64 million in 2017, registering a steady CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varicose veins are abnormal, dilated blood vessels caused by weakening of the vessel's walls. These veins appear to be swollen, twisted, cluster of blue or purple veins under the skin. Varicose vein disorder affects millions of people all around the world Symptoms usually appear at the age of 40 and generally appear in the legs. Varicose vein is harmful to health if they lead to venous stasis ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, venous hemorrhage, or fungal and bacterial infections. According to the American Society of Vascular surgery, at least 20 to 25 million Americans are suffering from varicose vein, among them 17% are men and 33% are women.

Considerable rise in prevalence of varicose vein problem, surge in geriatric population, advanced varicose vein treatment devices, engagement in occupation that increases the prevalence of varicose vein treatment and technological advancements globally, boost the growth of the market. Whereas, increase in level of awareness as well as development in the emerging markets create numerous opportunities in the varicose vein treatment market.

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented based on procedure, product, end user, and region. Based on procedure, the market is endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, surgical ligation/stripping. Based on product the market is segmented into ablation devices, sclerotherapy injection and others. Ablation devices is further divided into radiofrequency ablation devices, laser ablation devices and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, clinics, and ambulatory centers.

Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

This research report profiled the top players of the varicose vein treatment market such as Alma Lasers Ltd, Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec AG, BTG PLC, Energist Ltd., Medtronic, Lumenis, Sciton Inc., Syneron and WONTECH Co., Ltd.

The list of other players in the value chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.) Teleflex, The Vein Company, F care Systems, Miravas and SharpLight Technologies.

