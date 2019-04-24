Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (its third fiscal quarter of 2019) after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Robert Herlin, Executive Chairman & Interim CEO and David Joe, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern

Call: 844-602-0380 (toll-free United States & Canada)

Call: 862-298-0970 (toll International)

To listen live via webcast over the internet, click the link https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/46952 or go to our website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com/. A replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call through June 9, 2019 and will be accessible by calling 877-481-4010 (toll-free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (toll International) with the replay pin number of 46952.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest current asset is our interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding potential results and future plans and objectives of the Company involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "outlook" and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although our expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial and operating assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and we can give no assurance that our goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our periodic documents filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

David Joe, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

djoe@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542416/Evolution-Petroleum-Announces-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-2019-Earnings-Release-Conference-Call