LifeForce IQ Presents its Python Protocol at the Paleo f(x) 2019 Conference

LifeForce IQ founder David Weinstein Will Describe How the Method Boosts Performance, Rejuvenates the Circulatory System, and Reverses Aging of the Arteries

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / LifeForce IQ, a company that helps people live healthier and happier lives, announced that co-founder David Weinstein will be presenting his innovative Python Protocol today at the Paleo f(x) 2019 conference in Austin, TX, on April 27, at 10am in a talk entitled "Building Your Fountain of Youth."

The Paleo f(x) conference is the largest gathering in the world of experts in the Paleo diet, ancestral health, functional medicine, and strength and conditioning. As the conference describes, it gathers the "latest, most cutting-edge science and strategies together to help you create your very best!"

One of those new cutting-edge strategies is the Python Protocol from LifeForce IQ, which combines LifeForce IQ's new supplement BloodFX with the proven Kaatsu technique for rejuvenating the circulatory system.

"BloodFX, combined with Kaatsu, will reduce blood pressure, create a chiseled physique, and rejuvenate a person from the inside out," Weinstein explains. "People are as old as their arteries - and the Python Protocol is designed to reduce that age."

Pioneered by Japanese scientist Dr. Yoshiaki Sato, the Kaatsu method uses stretchable bands to temporarily slow the flow of blood through the veins back to the body's torso, while allowing blood to flow freely to the extremities, Weinstein says. That brings a number of beneficial effects. It reduces blood pressure. It stimulates the release of natural growth hormone, which builds muscle and burns fat. And it increases the production of nitric acid, a key signaling molecule that reduces plaque and makes the arteries and veins more flexible and youthful. "It is like doing a weight workout for your circulatory system," says Weinstein.

The Kaatsu method is widely used by top athletes, Navy Seals, and many others. As Weinstein will describe at the Paleo f(x) conference, however, LifeForce IQ has improved on the basic approach by adding its proprietary supplement, BloodFX, in what the company calls the Python Protocol. The idea is to take BloodFX prior to using the Kaatsu bands. BloodFX is scientifically formulated to restore flexibility to the blood vessels, and to make the Kaatsu method even more effective, says Weinstein.

"Our science-based Python Protocol will both help athletes achieve peak performance and enable ordinary people to have healthier, younger circulatory systems," says Weinstein.

Contact:

Diane DeSena

Chief Strategy Officer

LifeForce IQ

855-543-3372

SOURCE: LifeForce IQ

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542480/LifeForce-IQ-Presents-its-Python-Protocol-at-the-Paleo-fx-2019-Conference