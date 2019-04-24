Pöyry Oyj: Arbitrator appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Pöyry PLC

Arbitrator appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Pöyry PLC

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release April 24, 2019 at 14:50 EET

Arbitrator appointed for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Pöyry PLC

The Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one arbitrator for the redemption proceedings concerning the redemption of issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") not held by ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) ("ÅF"). The arbitral tribunal comprises professor emeritus Raimo Immonen.

Pöyry announced earlier that ÅF has on February 22, 2019 commenced redemption proceedings in respect of minority shares in Pöyry by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry.

PÖYRY PLC

