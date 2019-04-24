The NewVoiceMedia solution honored for exceptional innovation and quality

Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, announced today that integrated media company TMC has named its NewVoiceMedia (NVM) solution as a 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

"We are delighted to have won the 2019 Product of the Year Award from CUSTOMER Magazine for our NewVoiceMedia solution," says Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at Vonage. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales solution is helping companies transform their sales performance and provide an exceptional customer experience by enabling great communication. This acknowledgement bolsters our pledge to help our customers improve and compete on customer experience to grow their businesses."

The 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

NewVoiceMedia is Vonage's intelligent, multi-tenant contact center and inside sales solution that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM software for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, the NVM Solution ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Vonagewith a 2019 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Vonage's NewVoiceMediasolution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Vonage in 2019 and beyond."

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage's NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

