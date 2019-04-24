Suominen Corporation's Interim Report on April 24, 2019 at 15:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation's Interim Report for 1 January - 31 March 2019:

Net sales and operating profit improved





KEY FIGURES

1-3 /

2019 1- 3 /

2018 1-12 /

2018 Net sales, EUR million 109.8 106.6 431.1 Comparable operating profit, EUR million 3.0 1.5 4.6 Operating profit, EUR million 3.0 1.5 4.6 Profit for the period, EUR million 1.1 -0.4 -1.7 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.09 0.56 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % 2.9 4.6 2.3 Gearing, % 68.3 68.2 65.9*

*restated



In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



Highlights in January-March 2019:



- Net sales increased by 3% and amounted to EUR 109.8 million (106.6). The positive impact of EUR/USD exchange rate changes on net sales was EUR 4.7 million.

- Operating profit improved to EUR 3.0 million (1.5) mainly due to improved sales prices as well as change in product and customer mix.

- Cash flow from operations declined to EUR -2.4 million (5.2) mainly due to the change in net working capital.

Outlook for 2019 unchanged



Suominen reiterates the outlook presented on January 31, 2019, in which Suominen expects that in 2019, its net sales will be at the level of 2018 (EUR 431.1 million) and comparable operating profit, excluding the positive effect of applying IFRS 16 Leases, will improve from 2018 (EUR 4.6 million).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, comments on Suominen's first quarter of 2019:



"Suominen's net sales and profitability both improved in the first quarter. Our net sales increased by 3% from the comparison period and amounted EUR 109.8 (106.6) million. The improved sales prices as well as stronger USD compared to EUR improved our net sales, even though the sales volumes decreased. Our operating profit increased to EUR 3.0 (1.5) million, mainly due to improved sales prices as well as change in product and customer mix.

This is a positive start for the year, however we still have a lot to do to improve our result and performance. We need to continue to take necessary actions to improve Suominen's profitability. We will concentrate on further improving our production performance and continue to develop our commercial capabilities.

This first quarter was the best production quarter for our new manufacturing line in Bethune, SC, USA. During the quarter we conducted Final Acceptance Certifications (FAC) and other test runs. These FAC's and other test runs impacted negatively on the result, but the line's contribution to company's gross profit was however slightly positive. The other growth investment initiative at our plant in Green Bay, WI, USA proceeded as planned and we anticipate the new capabilities to be in full utilization by the end of 2019.

Our Group-wide renewal of ICT systems continued as planned as the new systems were taken into use at our Paulinia, Brazil plant on 1 April. The last remaining implementation of the new systems will take place at the Bethune, SC, plant in the US in May. I am certain that with this renewal we will increase our efficiency, productivity and transparency in the future."



NET SALES



In January-March 2019, Suominen's net sales increased by 3% from the comparison period to EUR 109.8 million (106.6). Sales volumes decreased, but the improved sales prices as well as stronger USD compared to EUR improved net sales. The strengthening of the USD compared to EUR increased the net sales by EUR 4.7 million.



Suominen has two business areas, Convenience and Care. Convenience business area supplies nonwovens as roll goods for a wide range of wiping applications. Care business area manufactures nonwovens for hygiene products and medical applications. Net sales of the Convenience business area were EUR 101.2 million (97.5) and net sales of the Care business area EUR 8.5 million (9.2).



The main application areas for nonwoven materials supplied by Suominen in January-March were baby wipes (accounting for 41% of the sales), home care wipes (23%), personal care wipes (18%), wipes for workplace use (9%), and hygiene and medical products (8%). All nonwovens for wiping products belong to the Convenience business area and nonwovens for hygiene and medical products to the Care business area. The proportions of nonwovens for baby wipes and home care wipes increased from the comparison period, while the share of nonwovens for personal care, and hygiene and medical decreased.

OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT



Operating profit improved and amounted to EUR 3.0 million (1.5) mainly due to improved sales prices as well as change in product and customer mix. The effect of US dollar exchange rate fluctuation improved operating profit by EUR 0.1 million. The effect of application of IFRS 16 Leases standard on the operating profit was approximately EUR 60 thousand positive. The comparison period has not been restated.



Profit before income taxes was EUR 1.7 million (-0.3), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 1.1 million (-0.4).

FINANCING



The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 91.4 million (86.5) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 68.3% (68.2%) and the equity ratio 39.9% (41.2%).



In January-March, net financial expenses were EUR -1.3 million (-1.9), or 1.2% (1.8%) of net sales. The effect of application of IFRS 16 increased the financial expenses by EUR 0.3 million.. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the financial items by EUR 0.3 million. In the comparison period the fluctuations in exchange rates increased the financial items by EUR 0.7 million.



Cash flow from operations was EUR -2.4 million (5.2), representing a cash flow per share of EUR -0.04 (0.09). The decline in the cash flow from operations was mainly due to the change in net working capital. The financial items in the cash flow from operations, in total EUR -0.9 million (-0.8), were principally impacted by the interests of the debenture bond paid during the reporting period. EUR 10.4 million was tied up in working capital (in Q1 2018: tied up EUR 0.7 million).



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



The gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 3.8 million (2.2) and was mainly related to the growth investment initiative at the Green Bay plant, WI, USA as well as to the Group-wide renewal of ICT systems. The implementation of the ICT renewal program was continued at the Paulinia plant in Brazil in April. At the end of Q2 2019 all our plants will be running with the new ICT system. Other investments were mainly for maintenance.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 6.3 million (5.0). The majority of the increase in depreciation and amortization compared to the previous year is due to application of IFRS 16 Leases standard.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital



The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on 31 March 2019, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price



The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from 1 January to 31 March 2019 was 2,444,510 shares, accounting for 4.3% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 2.69, the lowest EUR 2.04 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 2.40. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.24. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 128.8 million on 31 March 2019.



Treasury shares



On 31 March 2019, Suominen Corporation held 762,970 treasury shares.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares



The Annual General Meeting held on 19 March 2019 decided that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board remains unchanged. 60% of the annual remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation's shares.



The number of shares forming the remuneration portion which is payable in shares will be determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January?March 2019 of the company is published. The shares will be given out of the own shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors by 31 May 2019 at the latest.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees



The Group management and key employees participate to the company's share-based incentive plan. The plans are described in detail in the Financial Statements 2018 and in the Remuneration Statement 2018 of Suominen Corporation, available on the company's website, www.suominen.fi > Investors > Corporate Governance.

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation approved on 30 January 2019 a new share-based incentive plan for the Group management and Group key employees. The aim of the new plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to bind the participants to the company, and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares. The new plan is continuation of the share-based incentive plan, resolved by the Board of Directors in December 2017.

The new three-year earnings period of the plan includes calendar years 2019-2021. The Board of Directors decides on the plan's performance criteria and required performance levels for each criterion at the beginning of an earnings period. The plan is directed to approximately 20 people.

The potential reward of the plan from the performance period 2019-2021 will be based on the Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR). The rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2019-2021 correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 729,000 Suominen Corporation shares (including also the proportion to be settled in cash). The Board of Directors will be entitled to reduce the rewards agreed in the Performance Share Plan if the limits set by the Board of Directors for the share price are reached.

The potential rewards from the performance periods 2019-2021 will be settled partly in the company's shares and partly in cash in 2022. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant's employment or service ends before the reward payment.

A member of the Corporate Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. The President & CEO of the Company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on 19 March 2019.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2018 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2018.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that no dividend will be distributed and no capital will be returned from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity for the financial year 2018, and the profit shall be transferred to retained earnings.

The AGM decided that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board remains unchanged. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 60,000, Deputy Chair of the Board an annual fee of EUR 37,500 and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 28,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee of EUR 500 for each meeting of the Board of Directors held in the home country of the respective member and a fee of EUR 1,000 per each meeting of the Board of Directors held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member. 60% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation's shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy. The decision was in accordance with the proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board.



The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Jan Johansson was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors and Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Risto Anttonen, Mr. Hannu Kasurinen, Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Ms. Sari Pajari was elected as a new member of the Board. The decisions were in accordance with the proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board.



Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy has announced that it will appoint Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company. The AGM decided that the auditor's fee would be paid according to the invoice accepted by the company. The decisions were in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the recommendation by the Audit Committee.



The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The decision was in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.



Constitutive meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors



In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors re-elected Risto Anttonen as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Hannu Kasurinen was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jan Johansson was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Risto Anttonen was re-elected as a member. Sari Pajari was elected as a new member to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 19 March 2019 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 400,000 of the company's own shares. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until 30 June 2020 and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 19 March 2019 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company's own shares may be conveyed to the company's shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder's pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company's incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members' remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company's own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company's creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor's receivable is used to set off the subscription price ("Convertible Bond"). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company's remuneration plan.

The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until 30 June 2020.

CHANGES IN THE CORPORATE EXECUTIVE TEAM

Petri Helsky started as the President & CEO of Suominen on 7 January 2019. Tapio Engström, Senior Vice President & CFO acted as Suominen's interim President & CEO from 3 August 2018 until 7 January 2019.

Suominen announced on 9 January 2019, that the CFO of Suominen Corporation and member of Suominen Executive Team Tapio Engström will leave Suominen on 8 July 2019 at the latest.

NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.



BUSINESS RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Global political developments and changes in consumer preferences could have an adverse effect on Suominen. For instance, a political decision that constrains the global free trade may significantly impact the availability and price of certain raw materials, which would in turn affect Suominen's business and profitability. Suominen's geographical and customer-industry diversity provides partial protection against this risk.

The demand for Suominen's products depends on the development of consumer preferences. Historically, changes in global consumer preferences have had mainly positive impact on Suominen, as they have resulted in the growing demand for products made of nonwovens. However, certain factors, including consumers' attitude towards the use of products made even partially of oil-based raw materials, or their perception on the sustainability of disposable products in general, might rapidly change the consumers' preferences and buying habits. Suominen monitors the consumer trends proactively and develops its product offering accordingly. The company has had biodegradable, 100% plant-based nonwovens in its portfolio for over 10 years. Suominen also interacts with policymakers regarding the so-called Single-Use Plastic Directive proposal in the European Union.

The estimate on the development of Suominen's net sales is partially based on forecasts and delivery plans received from the company's customers. Changes in these forecasts and plans, resulting from changes in the market conditions or in customers' inventory levels, may affect Suominen's net sales.

Suominen's customer base is fairly concentrated, which adds to the customer-specific risk. This may affect Suominen's financial result if customers' purchasing habits become more cautious as a result of a changes in consumption, or as a result of sales losses. In 2018, the Group's ten largest customers accounted for 65% (63%) of the Group net sales. Long-term contracts are preferred with the largest customers. In practice the customer relationships are long-term and last for several years. Customer-related credit risks are managed in accordance with a risk policy approved by the Board of Directors. Credit limits are confirmed for customers on the basis of credit ratings and customer history. ?



The relevance of the United States in Suominen's business operations increases the significance of the exchange rate risk related to USD in the Group's total exchange risk position. Suominen hedges this foreign exchange position in accordance with its hedging policy.



The risks that are characteristic to South American region, including significant changes in business environment or exchange rates, could have an impact on Suominen's operations in Brazil.



Suominen purchases significant amounts of pulp- and oil-based raw materials annually. Raw materials are the largest cost item for operations. Rapid changes in the global market prices of raw materials have an impact on the company's profitability. Suominen's stocks equal to two to four weeks' consumption and passing on the price changes of these raw materials to the prices Suominen charges its contract customers takes two to five months.

Extended interruptions in the supply of Suominen's main raw materials could disrupt production and have a negative impact on the Group's overall business operations. As Suominen sources most of its raw materials from a number of major international suppliers, significant interruptions in the production of the majority of Suominen's products are unlikely.



Suominen has numerous regional, national and international competitors in its different product groups. There is currently oversupply in some product groups in Suominen's both principal market regions. Products based on new technologies and imports from countries of lower production costs may reduce Suominen's competitive edge. If Suominen is not able to compete with an attractive product offering, it may lose some of its market share. Competition may lead to increased pricing pressure on the company's products.?



Suominen continuously invests in its manufacturing facilities. The deployment of the investments may delay from what was planned, the costs of the investments may increase from what has been expected or the investments may create less business benefits than anticipated. The deployment phase of investments may cause temporary interruptions in operations.



Suominen's operations are dependent on the integrity, security and stable operation of its ICT systems and software as well as on the successful management of cyber risks. If Suominen's ICT systems and software were to become unusable or significantly impaired for an extended period of time, or the cyber risks are realized, Suominen's reputation as well as ability to deliver products at the appointed time, order raw materials and handle inventory could be adversely impacted.



There could be a risk of Suominen's business operations being interrupted due to abrupt and unforeseen events, such as power outages or fire and water damage. Suominen may not be able to control these events through predictive actions, which could lead to interruptions in business. Risks of this type are insured in order to guarantee the continuity of operations. As Suominen has valid damage and business interruption insurance, it is expected that the damage would be compensated, and the financial losses caused by the interruption of business would be covered.



Suominen uses certain technologies in its production. In the management's view, the chosen technologies are competitive and there is no need to make major investments in new technologies. However, it cannot be excluded that the company's technology choices could prove wrong, and the development of new or substitute technologies would then require investments.



Suominen aims to protect its business against product liability risks through the use of systematic quality assurance processes and products liability insurance. Technology function of the company is responsible for ensuring the underlying safety of the group's products during their development. Continuous quality control is designed to guarantee product quality during production. Management considers it unlikely that the Group will face significant product liability-related claims and is unaware of any such claims.?



Suominen is subject to corporate income taxes in numerous jurisdictions. Significant judgment is required to determine the total amount of corporate income tax at Group level. There are many transactions and calculations that leave room for uncertainty as to the final amount of the income tax. Tax risks relate also to changes in tax rates or tax legislation or misinterpretations, and materialization of the risks could result in increased payments or sanctions by the tax authorities, which in turn could lead to financial loss. Deferred tax assets included in the statement of financial position require that the deferred tax assets can be recovered against the future taxable income. ?



The Group is exposed to several financial risks, such as foreign exchange, interest rate, counterparty, liquidity and credit risks. The Group's financial risks are managed in line with a policy confirmed by the Board of Directors. The financial risks are described in the note 3 of the Financial Statements.



Suominen performs goodwill impairment testing annually. In impairment testing the recoverable amounts are determined as the value in use, which comprises of the discounted projected future cash flows. Actual cash flows can differ from the discounted projected future cash flows. Uncertainties related to the projected future cash flows include, among others, the long economic useful life of the assets and changes in the forecast sales prices of Suominen's products, production costs as well as discount rates used in testing. Due to the uncertainty inherent in the future, it is possible that Suominen's recoverable amounts will be insufficient to cover the carrying amounts of assets, particularly goodwill. If this happens, it will be necessary to recognize an impairment loss, which, when implemented, will weaken the result and equity. Goodwill impairment testing has been described in the consolidated financial statements.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation and consumer confidence determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

In the euro area, the consumer confidence index increased slightly in the beginning of the year. In the United States the consumer confidence index instead declined slightly. The consumer confidence index is still strong in both geographical areas.

Suominen assesses the trend in the demand for its products on the basis of both the general market situation and, above all, on the basis of the framework agreements drawn up with its customers. There is currently overcapacity in the market, mainly in nonwovens for baby wipes and flushables.

At large, the growth in the demand in Suominen's target markets is expected to continue in 2019, on average, at the pace of 2018.



OUTLOOK FOR 2019



Suominen repeats its estimate, disclosed on 31 January 2019, that Suominen expects that in 2019, its net sales will be at the level of 2018 and comparable operating profit, excluding the positive effect of applying IFRS 16 Leases, will improve from 2018. In 2018, Suominen's net sales amounted to EUR 431.1 million and operating profit to EUR 4.6 million. In 2019 and 2018 Suominen had no items affecting the comparability of the operating profit. The calculation of comparable operating profit is explained in the disclosures of this release.



ANALYST AND PRESS CONFERENCE



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the Q1 financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, April 24 at 3:30 pm



NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Half Year Report 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 approximately at 1:00 pm (EEST).



SUOMINEN GROUP 1 JANUARY-31 MARCH 2019



The figures in these interim financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.



This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2018, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1 January 2019.

Below are disclosed separately those new standards, amendments and interpretations, which have been applied from 1 January 2019 and which have a material effect on Suominen. Other new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1 January 2019 are not material for Suominen Group. The effects of the changes in accounting principles on Suominen's opening balances in the statement of financial position are presented in separate tables at the end of this interim report.

IFRS 16 Leases

IFRS 16 Leases is effective for the reporting periods beginning on 1 January 2019 or later. In accordance with the new standard, the lessee recognizes assets and liabilities for the rights and obligations created by leases. The new standard increased interest-bearing liabilities and property, plant and equipment (right-of-use assets) in the consolidated financial statements of Suominen. In addition, the rental expenses recognized in profit or loss have decreased and depreciation as well as interest expenses have increased. This has affected operating profit.

Suominen owns the majority of its production facilities (ie. buildings and land) as well as all of its production lines. The most significant leasing agreements Suominen has consist of the leased production facilities in Italy and Windsor Locks, USA. Other leasing agreements are mainly leasing agreements on offices and smaller machinery and equipment.

The carrying amounts of the lease liabilities and right-of-use assets depend on, among other things, the length of the leasing contracts as well as the potential options and possibilities to lengthen or shorten the lease term. The carrying amounts are especially affected with the estimates made of the lease terms and possible renewals of the lease agreements of the production facilities. Suominen has restated its statement of financial position as of 31 December 2018. The carrying amounts of lease liabilities were at the end of 2018 EUR 15.3 million and right-of-use assets arising from application of IFRS 16 were EUR 16.8 million. In addition, Suominen has recognized provisions related to the leased property.

Suominen has applied the modified retrospective approach in application of IFRS 16. With this approach the comparative information is not restated and the lease liabilities at transition date equaled the present value of remaining lease payments. In addition, IFRS 16 was not applied to leases ending within 12 months from the transition date of 1 January 2019 nor to low value leases. At transition, IFRS 16 has also been applied only to contracts which have been previously identified as leases. The discount rates used in calculation of the lease liabilities were the discount rates at transition date.

After transition Suominen has applied the recognition exemptions allowed by IFRS 16. This means that low value leases or leases, where the lease term is initially 12 months or less, are recognized as rental expenses in the statement of profit or loss. In addition, the lease and non-lease components are not separated for all asset classes.

IFRIC Interpretation 23: Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

IFRIC 23 Interpretation clarifies the accounting of uncertainty in accounting for income taxes. Under IFRIC 23 the key test is whether it is probable that the tax authority will accept the company's chosen tax treatment. If it is probable that the tax authority accepts the company's chosen tax treatment in the tax return, there is no uncertainty which would have to be recognized in the financial statements. If it is not probable, then the uncertainty is reflected in the measurement of current or deferred tax. The uncertainty is reflected in the measurement by using either the most likely amount or the expected value, which ever predicts the outcome better.

The judgements and estimates applied in estimating the uncertainty over an income tax treatment are reassessed if facts and circumstances change.

In accordance with the interpretation, the company has to determine, whether to consider each tax treatment separately or together with one or more other uncertain tax treatments. The approach that better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty in tax treatments has to be followed.

Suominen has applied the interpretation from 1 January 2019 without restating comparative information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 21,478 18,346 21,231 Property, plant and equipment 129,366 129,907 129,391 Right-of-use assets 16,257 - 16,797 Loan receivables 3,348 3,072 3,348 Equity instruments 777 777 777 Other non-current receivables 1,040 1,618 1,393 Deferred tax assets 2,298 5,479 2,540 Total non-current assets 190,060 174,694 190,972 Current assets Inventories 50,699 42,999 51,583 Trade receivables 63,255 58,065 58,097 Loan receivables 4,017 4,337 4,017 Other current receivables 4,184 3,190 4,118 Assets for current tax 1,038 7,496 974 Cash and cash equivalents 21,881 17,047 27,757 Total current assets 145,074 133,134 146,545 Total assets 335,135 307,828 337,517 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 81,185 81,101 81,185 Treasury shares -44 -44 -44 Fair value and other reserves 264 264 264 Exchange differences 1,377 -6,235 -669 Retained earnings 14,453 15,239 13,237 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 133,776 126,866 130,513 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,495 14,147 12,373 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 841 914 847 Provisions 1,539 - 1,511 Non-current lease liabilities 12,109 131 12,706 Other non-current liabilities 17 17 17 Debentures 80,883 95,463 80,615 Total non-current liabilities 107,883 110,671 108,067 Current liabilities Debentures 15,701 - 15,687 Current lease liabilities 2,791 120 2,742 Other current interest-bearing liabilities 5,000 10,000 5,000 Liabilities for current tax 196 78 121 Trade payables and other current liabilities 69,788 60,092 75,386 Total current liabilities 93,476 70,290 98,936 Total liabilities 201,359 180,962 207,003 Total equity and liabilities 335,135 307,828 337,517

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS





EUR thousand 1-3/2019 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Net sales 109,766 106,616 431,109 Cost of goods sold -100,822 -98,769 -399,826 Gross profit 8,944 7,847 31,283 Other operating income 919 624 2,528 Sales and marketing expenses -1,777 -1,780 -7,048 Research and development -809 -808 -3,515 Administration expenses -4,205 -4,337 -17,599 Other operating expenses -111 2 -1,055 Operating profit 2,961 1,548 4,594 Net financial expenses -1,297 -1,876 -5,557 Profit before income taxes 1,665 -328 -963 Income taxes -539 -44 -757 Profit / loss for the period 1,126 -372 -1,720 Earnings per share, EUR Basic 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Diluted 0.02 -0.01 -0.03

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





EUR thousand 1-3/2019 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Profit for the period 1,126 -372 -1,720 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 2,238 -3,339 2,936 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -192 255 -454 Total 2,046 -3,084 2,482 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - -41 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income - - 11 Total - - -29 Total other comprehensive income 2,046 -3,084 2,452 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,172 -3,457 732



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1 January 2019 11,860 24,681 81,185 -44 Profit / loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Equity 31 March 2019 11,860 24,681 81,185 -44

EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1 January 2019 -669 264 13,237 130,513 Profit / loss for the period - - 1,126 1,126 Other comprehensive income 2,046 - - 2,046 Total comprehensive income 2,046 - 1,126 3,172 Share-based payments - - 91 91 Equity 31 March 2019 1,377 264 14,453 133,776

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1 January 2018 11,860 24,681 87,423 -44 Profit / loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Return of capital - - -6,322 - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31 March 2018 11,860 24,681 81,101 -44

EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1 January 2018 -3,151 264 15,761 136,794 Profit / loss for the period - - -372 -372 Other comprehensive income -3,084 - - -3,084 Total comprehensive income -3,084 - -372 -3,457 Share-based payments - - -149 -149 Return of capital - - - -6,322 Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Equity 31 March 2018 -6,235 264 15,239 126,866

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1 January 2018 11,860 24,681 87,423 -44 Profit / loss for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Return of capital - - -6,322 - Unpaid return of capital, booking back to equity - - 0 - Conveyance of treasury shares - - 84 - Equity 31 December 2018 11,860 24,681 81,185 -44

EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1 January 2018 -3,151 264 15,761 136,794 Profit / loss for the period - - -1,720 -1,720 Other comprehensive income 2,482 - -29 2,452 Total comprehensive income 2,482 - -1,749 732 Share-based payments - - -775 -775 Return of capital - - - -6,322 Unpaid return of capital, booking back to equity - - - 0 Conveyance of treasury shares - - - 84 Equity 31 December 2018 -669 264 13,237 130,513

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





EUR thousand 1-3/2019 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period 1,126 -372 -1,720 Total adjustments to profit the period 8,467 7,237 27,210 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 9,592 6,865 25,490 Change in net working capital -10,443 -732 5,621 Financial items -944 -769 -4,677 Income taxes -557 -192 5,715 Cash flow from operations -2,352 5,172 32,148 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -3,160 -3,622 -15,039 Cash flow from disposed businesses - - 198 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 - 4 Cash flow from investments -3,160 -3,622 -14,837 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities - - 5,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -715 -5,029 -15,118 Return of capital - -6,322 -6,322 Cash flow from financing -715 -11,351 -16,440 Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,226 -9,801 871 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,757 27,240 27,240 Effect of changes in exchange rates 351 -392 -355 Change in cash and cash equivalents -6,226 -9,801 871 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 21,881 17,047 27,757

KEY RATIOS

Restated 1-3/2019 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Change in net sales, % * 3.0 -5.6 1.2 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 8.1 7.4 7.3 Comparable gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 8.1 7.4 7.3 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 2.7 1.5 1.1 Comparable operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % 2.7 1.5 1.1 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.2 -1.8 -1.3 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % 1.5 -0.3 -0.2 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % 1.0 -0.3 -0.4 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 3,794 2,236 13,580 Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand 6,347 4,999 21,018 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % -0.2 7.4 -1.3 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % 2.9 4.6 2.3 Equity ratio, % 39.9 41.2 38.7 Gearing, % 68.3 68.2 65.9 Average number of personnel 690 664 676 Earnings per share, EUR, basic 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.09 0.56 Equity per share, EUR 2.33 2.21 2.27 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares 57,496,249 57,472,507 57,496,249 Share price, end of period, EUR 2.24 3.74 2.05 Share price, period low, EUR 2.04 3.66 1.80 Share price, period high, EUR 2.69 4.60 4.60 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR 2.40 4.16 3.10 Market capitalization, EUR million 128.8 214.9 117.9 Number of traded shares during the period 2,444,510 793,480 3,643,880 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares 4.3 1.4 6.3 * Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 97,109 100,861 97,706 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 23,521 10,120 23,472 Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents -29,247 -24,457 -35,122 Interest-bearing net debt 91,383 86,525 86,056





CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES





Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2018. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2018.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share (EPS) Profit for the period, net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares Diluted earnings per share (EPS) Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares

EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Profit for the period 1,126 -372 -1,720 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,496,249 57,401,848 57,468,939 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,518,997 57,442,076 57,508,720 Earnings per share EUR Basic 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 Diluted 0.02 -0.01 -0.03





Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations per share Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand -2,351 5,172 32,148 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,496,249 57,472,507 57,496,249 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.04 0.09 0.56



Equity per share

Equity per share Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 133,776 126,866 130,513 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,496,249 57,472,507 57,496,249 Equity per share, EUR 2.33 2.21 2.27

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period

31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,496,249 57,472,507 57,496,249 Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.24 3.74 2.05 Market capitalization, EUR million 128.8 214.9 117.9

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Number of shares traded during the period 2,444,510 793,480 3 643 880 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57 496 249 57,401,848 57,468,939 Share turnover, % 4.3 1.4 6.3

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2019 or 2018.

EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Operating profit 2,961 1,548 4,594 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 6,347 4,999 21,018 EBITDA 9,309 6,546 25,613

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Increases in intangible assets 1,000 1,375 6,157 Increases in property, plant and equipment 2,794 862 7,423 Gross capital expenditure 3,794 2,236 13,580

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Interest-bearing liabilities 116,483 105,714 116,749 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 4,146 5,267 4,429 Interest bearing receivables -7,365 -7,409 -7,365 Cash and cash equivalents -21 881 -17,047 -27,757 Interest-bearing net debt 91,383 86,525 86,056 Interest-bearing liabilities 116,483 105,714 116,749 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 4,429 5,267 4,429 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 120,912 110,981 121,178

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -222 9,866 -1,720 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31 March 2018 / 31 March 2017 / 31 December 2017 126,866 139,902 136,794 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30 June 2018 / 30 June 2017 / 31 March 2018 132,631 134,074 126,866 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30 September 2018 / 30 September 2017 / 30 June 2018 130,981 132,564 132,631 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31 December 2018 / 31 December 2017 / 30 September 2018 130,513 136,794 130,981 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31 March 2019 / 31 March 2018 / 31 December 2018 133,776 126,866 130,513 Average 130,954 134,040 131,557 Return on equity (ROE), % -0.2 7.4 -1.3

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 133,776 126,866 130,513 Interest-bearing liabilities 116,483 105,714 116,749 Invested capital 250,259 232,580 247,263

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit + financial income (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 6,008 10,289 4,594 Financial income (rolling 12 months) 827 745 801 Total 6,834 11,034 5,395 Invested capital 31 March 2018 / 31 March 2017 / 31 December 2017 232,580 244,103 247,266 Invested capital 30 June 2018 / 30 June 2017 / 31 March 2018 238,589 234,892 232,580 Invested capital 30 September 2018 / 30 September 2017 / 30 June 2018 227,186 229,735 238,589 Invested capital 31 December 2018 / 31 December 2017 / 30 September 2018 247,263 247,266 227,186 Invested capital 31 March 2019 / 31 March 2018 / 31 December 2018 250,259 232,580 247,263 Average 239,175 237,715 238,577 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 2.9 4.6 2.3

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 133,776 126,866 130,513 Total assets 335,135 307,828 337,517 Advances received -48 -33 -27 335,087 307,795 337,490 Equity ratio, % 39.9 41.2 38.7

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Interest-bearing net debt 91,383 86,525 86,056 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 133,776 126,866 130,513 Gearing, % 68.3 68.2 65.9

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA





EUR thousand 1-12/2018 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Finland 671 719 2,415 Rest of Europe 39,064 41,331 153,133 North and South America 69,037 62,578 268,188 Rest of the world 994 1,988 7,372 Total 109,766 106,616 431,109

NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

2018 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Convenience 101,229 102,915 95,634 99,947 97,481 Care 8,545 6,848 9,145 9,962 9,152 Unallocated exchange differences -7 2 -12 52 -17 Total 109,766 109,764 104,768 109,961 106,616

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2019 2018 EUR thousand 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 109,766 109,764 104,768 109,961 106,616 Comparable operating profit 2,961 -361 488 2,919 1,548 as % of net sales 2.7 -0.3 0.5 2.7 1.5 Items affecting comparability - - - - - Operating profit 2,961 -361 488 2,919 1,548 as % of net sales 2.7 -0.3 0.5 2.7 1.5 Net financial items -1,297 -1,547 -1,626 -507 -1,876 Profit before income taxes 1,665 -1,908 -1,138 2,411 -328 as % of net sales 1.5 -1.7 -1.1 2.2 -0.3

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.



In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.



Salaries paid to the related parties during the first quarter of 2019 amounted to EUR 487 thousand, obligatory pension payments EUR 87 thousand, voluntary pension payments EUR 20 thousand and accruals based on the share-based incentive plans EUR 40 thousand.





CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS





31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intang. assets Property, plant and equipment Intang. assets Property, plant and equipment Intang. assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 129,391 21,231 136,649 17,470 136,649 17,470 Capital expenditure 2,794 1,000 862 1,375 7,423 6,157 Disposals -1 - - - 0 - Depreciation and amortization -4,728 -762 -4,516 -483 -18,648 -2,371 Exchange differences and other changes 1,910 10 -3,088 -16 3,967 -25 Carrying amount at the end of the period 129,366 21,478 129,907 18,346 129,391 21,231



Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.





31.3.2019 31.12.2018 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 16,797 - Increases 114 - Application of IFRS 16 - 16,797 Decreases -60 - Depreciation -857 - Exchange differences and other changes 264 - Carrying amount at the end of the period 16,257 16,797



CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES





Restated EUR thousand 1-3/2019 1-3/2018 1-12/2018 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 116,749 110,472 110,472 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 23,429 15,118 15,118 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -715 -5,029 -15,118 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items - - 5,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items (* 29 - 2,664 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -1 - - Reclassification from non-current liabilities 710 31 15,749 Periodization of debenture to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 14 - 16 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 25 - - Current liabilities at the end of the period 23,492 10,120 23,429 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 12,706 162 162 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items (* 84 - 12,622 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -59 - - Reclassification to current liabilities -710 -31 -78 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 88 - - Current liabilities at the end of the period 12,109 131 12,706 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 80,615 95,192 95,192 Periodization of debenture to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 268 270 1,093 Reclassification to current liabilities - - -15,671 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 80,883 95,462 80,615 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 116,483 105,714 116,749

(* 2018 recognition of lease liabilities to statement of financial position in IFRS 16 application.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES





Restated EUR thousand 31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 Other commitments Leasing commitments 901 16,380 525 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 886 2,438 1,128 Guarantees On own behalf 10,584 10,588 10,516 Other own commitments 2,701 3,332 2,863

Total 13,28513,920 13,378





The decrease in leasing commitments is due to the application of IFRS 16.

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

31.3.2019 31.3.2018 31.12.2018 EUR thousand Nominal value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Currency forward contracts Hedge accounting not applied 2,777 -24 1,907 1 1,397 9

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY





a. Fair value through profit or loss b. Financial assets at amortized cost c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income d. Derivatives, hedge accounting applied e. Carrying amount f. Fair value

Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 - 429 777 777 Loan receivables 4,017 3,348 - 7,365 7,365 Trade receivables - 63,255 - 63,255 63,255 Interest and other financial receivables - 606 - 606 606 Cash and cash equivalents - 21,881 - 21,881 21,881 Total 31 March 2019 4,364 89,091 429 93,884 93,884 EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 - 429 777 777 Loan receivables 4,017 3,348 - 7,365 7,365 Trade receivables - 58,097 - 58,097 58,097 Derivatives 9 - - 9 9 Interest and other financial receivables - 491 - 491 491 Cash and cash equivalents - 27,757 - 27,757 27,757 Total 31 December 2018 4,373 89,693 429 94,496 94,496

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2019 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2018.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES





31.3.2019 31.12.2018 Restated EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 80,883 82,025 85,000 80,615 80,750 85,000 Lease liabilities 12,109 12,109 12,109 12,706 12,706 12,706 Total non-current financial liabilities 92,991 94,134 97,109 93,320 93,456 97,706 Current financial liabilities Debentures 15,701 16,026 15,730 15,687 16,156 15,730 Current part of non-current loans from financial institutions and current loans from financial institutions 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Lease liabilities 2,791 2,791 2,791 2,742 2,742 2,742 Derivatives, hedge accounting not applied 24 24 24 - - - Interest accruals 1,107 1,107 1,107 725 725 725 Other current liabilities 364 364 364 308 308 308 Trade payables 59,970 59,970 59,970 66,677 66,677 66,677 Total current financial liabilities 84,958 85,283 84,987 91,139 91,609 91,182 Total 177,949 179,416 182,096 184,459 185,064 188,888



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2019 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2018.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY





EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value Loan receivables - - 4,017 Equity instruments - - 777 Total - - 4,794 Derivatives at fair value Currency forward contracts, liabilities - -24 - Total - -24 -

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2019 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2018.





RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED FIGURES

Consolidated statement of financial position

31 December 2018 EUR thousand Published Restatement Restated Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 - 15,496 Intangible assets 21,231 - 21,231 Property, plant and equipment 129,391 - 129,391 Right-of-use assets IFRS 16 - 16,797 16,797 Loan receivables 3,348 - 3,348 Equity instruments 777 - 777 Other non-current receivables 1,393 - 1,393 Deferred tax assets 2,540 - 2,540 Total non-current assets 174,175 16,797 190,972 Current assets Inventories 51,583 - 51,583 Trade receivables 58,097 - 58,097 Loan receivables 4,017 - 4,017 Other current receivables 4,118 - 4,118 Assets for current tax 974 - 974 Cash and cash equivalents 27,757 - 27,757 Total current assets 146,545 - 146,545 Total assets 320,720 16,797 337,517 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 - 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 - 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 81,185 - 81,185 Treasury shares -44 - -44 Fair value and other reserves 264 - 264 Exchange differences -669 - -669 Retained earnings 13,237 - 13,237 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 130,513 - 130,513 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,373 - 12,373 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 847 - 847 Provisions IFRS 16 - 1,511 1,511 Non-current lease liabilities IFRS 16 84 12,622 12,706 Other non-current liabilities 17 - 17 Debentures 80,615 - 80,615 Total non-current liabilities 93,935 14,132 108,067 Current liabilities Debentures 15,687 - 15,687 Current lease liabilities IFRS 16 78 2,664 2,742 Other current interest-bearing liabilities 5,000 - 5,000 Liabilities for current tax 121 - 121 Trade payables and other current liabilities 75,386 - 75,386 Total current liabilities 96,272 2,664 98,936 Total liabilities 190,207 16,796 207,003 Total equity and liabilities 320,720 16,796 337,517

Financial liabilities 31 December 2018 EUR thousand Published Restatement Restated Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 80,615 - 80,615 Lease liabilities 84 12,622 12,706 Total non-current financial liabilities 80,698 12,622 93,320 Current financial liabilities Debentures 15,687 - 15,687 Current part of non-current loans from financial institutions and current loans from financial institutions 5,000 - 5,000 Lease liabilities 78 2,664 2,742 Interest accruals 725 - 725 Other current liabilities 308 - 308 Trade payables 66,677 - 66,677 Total current financial liabilities 88,475 2,664 91,139 Total 169,173 15,286 184,459

Alternative performance measures

Interest-bearing net debt

Published Restated EUR thousand 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,463 116,749 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 4,429 4,429 Interest bearing receivables -7,365 -7,365 Cash and cash equivalents -27 757 -27,757 Interest-bearing net debt 70,770 86,056 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,463 116,749 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 4,429 4,429 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 105,892 116,749

Invested capital

Published Restated EUR thousand 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 130,513 130,513 Interest-bearing liabilities 101,463 116,749 Invested capital 231,977 247,263

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Published Restated EUR thousand 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 4,594 4,594 Financial income (rolling 12 months) 801 801 Total 5,395 5,395 Invested capital 31 December 2017 247,266 247,266 Invested capital 31 March 2018 232,580 232,580 Invested capital 30 June 2018 238,589 238,589 Invested capital 30 September 2018 227,186 227,186 Invested capital 31 December 2018 231,977 247,263 Average 235,520 238,577 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 2.3 2.3

Equity ratio, %

Published Restated EUR thousand 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 130,513 130,513 Total assets 320,720 337,517 Advances received -27 -27 320,694 337,490 Equity ratio, % 40.7 38.7

Gearing, %

Published Restated EUR thousand 31 December 2018 31 December 2018 Interest-bearing net debt 70,770 86,056 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 130,513 130,513 Gearing, % 54.2 65.9

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors







For additional information, please contact:

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Tapio Engström, Senior Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 300



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.



