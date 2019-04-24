Digia Oyj: Digia Plc will publish its business review January-March 2019 on May 3, 2019

Digia Plc

Investor News

April 24, 2019 at 15:00







Digia Plc will publish its business review January-March 2019 on May 3, 2019 at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2).



Timo Levoranta, President & CEO, and Kristiina Simola, CFO, will present the financial results in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11.00 am (EET). The conference will take place at Business Meeting Park in Helsinki (address: Forum, Mannerheimintie 20 B, 6th floor. Entrance from the glass corner of Mannerheimintie and Simonkatu).

The material and presentation for the event will be available from 11 am on May 3, 2019 in the Investors section of the company's website: www.digia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations



Digia Oyj

Timo Levoranta, CEO

Additional information:

Jaana Sirkiä, Communications Specialist, tel. +358 400 303 096

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

digia.com

Digia is a profitably growing IT service company that helps its customers harness digitalisation opportunities. As a visionary partner, Digia develops and innovates solutions that support business operations together with its customers. We adapt our expertise to their specific industries to help them develop digital services, manage operations and utilise information. We employ approximately 1,100 experts in Finland and Sweden. We are expanding our international presence together with our customers. Digia's net sales in 2018 totalled EUR 112.1 million. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki

