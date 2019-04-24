Fiverr International Ltd: Fiverr Adds Depth to Management Team, Announces Hila Klein as Chief Operating Officer

The veteran executive brings over 15 years of leadership experience to the company as it continues to build upon its mission of changing how the world works together

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr, a marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers offering digital services, is proud to announce the appointment of Hila Klein as Chief Operating Officer. Klein has a strong background as a product and technology executive, having most recently served as a Senior Vice President, Head of Product Technologies Division at 888 Holdings. She will report directly to Fiverr CEO, Micha Kaufman.



"Over the past year, Fiverr has grown both as a business and as an organization. That means the stakes are higher and the challenges are bigger," said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. "As such, it was necessary for us to bring in someone to help us oversee all internal processes and procedures. Hila has demonstrated the leadership capabilities that are necessary to help us improve our cross-organizational work and I am confident that her know-how will help take Fiverr to the next level."

In her role as SVP, Head of Product Technologies Division at 888 Holdings, Klein was responsible for improving and optimizing cross company processes as well as the end-to-end delivery of all products. In her new role as Fiverr's COO, Klein will act as a resource to the management team at all levels.

"Fiverr is a global company that is changing the way people around the world work together, and having a chance to take part in that revolution is an incredible opportunity," said Klein. "I am eager to take my years of knowledge and expertise in building a large, multi-faceted company to help propel Fiverr forward as the company continues to innovate and change the future of work."

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. The Fiverr platform connects businesses with freelancers offering digital services in more than 200 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. Since inception, the platform has facilitated over 50 million transactions. Fiverr's global community of freelancers spans across more than 160 countries.

