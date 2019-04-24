Avalon GloboCare Corp.: Eminent M.I.T. Institute Professor, Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., Joins Avalon GloboCare's Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

MIT's David H. Koch Institute Professor; world-renowned scientist and bio-entrepreneur

Anticipating collaborative projects with Avalon

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that the Company has appointed Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Robert S. Langer is the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) (being an Institute Professor is the highest honor that can be awarded to a faculty member). Dr. Langer is a world-renowned scientist and entrepreneur with a wide range of experience and expertise in the healthcare, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The author of more than 1,400 journal articles, Dr. Langer is a pioneer in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, cellular technologies and therapeutics, with over 1,275 issued and pending patents worldwide. Dr. Langer's patents have been licensed or sublicensed to over 350 pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology and medical device companies. This achievement, amongst others, has earned him the nickname "the Edison of Medicine' by the Harvard Business Review.

Dr. Langer served as a member of the United States Food and Drug Administration's SCIENCE Board, the FDA's highest advisory board, from 1995 to 2002 and as its Chairman from 1999 to 2002. He has received numerous major awards, including the 2006 United States National Medal of Science; the Charles Stark Draper Prize, considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for engineers; and the 2008 Millennium Prize, the world's prestigious technology prize. He is also the only engineer to receive the Gairdner Foundation International Award; 72 recipients of this award have subsequently received a Nobel Prize. Among numerous other awards Dr. Langer has received are the Dickson Prize for Science (2002); the Heinz Award for Technology, Economy and Employment (2003); the Harvey Prize (2003); the John Fritz Award (2003) (given previously to inventors such as Thomas Edison and Orville Wright); the General Motors Kettering Prize for Cancer Research (2004); the Dan David Prize in Materials Science (2005); the Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research (2005), the largest prize in the U.S. for medical research; induction into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (2006); the Max Planck Research Award (2008); and the Prince of Asturias Award for Technical and Scientific Research (2008). In 1998, he received the Lemelson-MIT prize, the world's largest prize for invention for being 'one of history's most prolific inventors in medicine.' In 1989 Dr. Langer was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, and in 1992 he was elected to both the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Sciences. He is one of very few people ever elected to all three United States National Academies and the youngest in history (at age 43) to ever receive this distinction.

Forbes magazine (1999) and Bio World (1990) have named Dr. Langer as one of the 25 most important individuals in biotechnology in the world. Discover magazine (2002) named him as one of the 20 most important people in this area. Forbes magazine (2002) selected Dr. Langer as one of the 15 innovators worldwide who will reinvent our future. Time magazine and CNN (2001) named Dr. Langer as one of the 100 most important people in America and one of the 18 top people in science or medicine in America (America's Best). Parade magazine (2004) selected Dr. Langer as one of six 'Heroes whose research may save your life.' Dr. Langer has received honorary doctorates from Harvard University, Yale University, and other prestigious academic institutions worldwide. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Cornell University in 1970 and his Sc.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1974, both in chemical engineering.

'We are honored and excited to welcome Dr. Langer to our Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board at this strategically determinative time of Avalon GloboCare's development,' stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. 'Dr. Langer is one of the most accomplished scientists in the world. His experience, expertise, and leadership in successfully guiding biomedical programs from research stage through commercialization will bring an invaluable asset to our company and subsidiaries as we pursue leadership in exosome technology, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy sectors,' added Dr. Jin.

'I am delighted to become scientific and clinical advisor of Avalon GloboCare,' said Dr. Langer. 'I believe that Avalon GloboCare is poised to make substantial contribution and impact in the fields of exosome technology, liquid biopsy, and cellular immunotherapy. I look forward to helping the company continue to advance its mission of accelerating translational research, clinical development, and commercialization of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics,' commented Dr. Langer.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics ('liquid biopsy'), cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

