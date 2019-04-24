VSBLTY, INC: VSBLTY LAUNCHES NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE;SHOWCASES MARKETING & SECURITY TECHNOLOGY

Philadelphia, PA, April 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is pleased to announce the launch of its new, upgraded website (vsblty.net) that demonstrates "The Intersection of Marketing & Security."

VSBLTY is a leading software technology company that provides consumer audience measurement using the power of machine learning through computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor combines motion graphics or interactive brand messaging on any digital display at point of customer contact with "first of its kind" FacialAnalytics. VSBLTY's measurement technology records demographics such as age, gender, and sentiment as well as audience measurement including content touches, traffic counts, and dwell time.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY Co-Founder and CEO, said, "Our website shows how our digital display solutions are transforming public spaces and providing actionable marketing insights. In addition, VSBLTY Vector, our disruptive software module that can detect 'persons of interest' as well as any type of weapon, is significantly enhancing security in airports, transit hubs, as well as at casinos and sports & entertainment venues, all while brand advertising is offsetting the cost."

Mr. Hutton emphasized the growing need for heightened security and the company's commitment to using their technology to be part of a turnkey security solution, buy saying, "Today, everyone is at risk. Everywhere. Anywhere. And at any time. There is a pressing need now, more than ever, to provide security where it has never been available before- especially to ensure the safety of our children at school."

In a video https://youtu.be/NhtVDANWsqcand on the website, Mr. Hutton explains how VSBLTY's proactive digital displays enhance security using cameras embedded in digital signage to create a unique vantage point for today's security needs.



News About VSBLTY

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. has selected the following three firms to expand its corporate communications initiatives: MarketSmart Communications Inc., Native Ads Inc., and Market Jar Media Inc. All are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Founded in 2002, MarketSmart Communications Inc. is a corporate communications company. MarketSmart will work to develop and implement a strategic communications program to increase awareness for VSBLTY among industry stakeholders and investors across Canada. In connection with the engagement, which is subject to TSXV approval, MarketSmart has been awarded a six-month investor relations contract effective April 15, 2019. Pursuant to the terms of the contract, MarketSmart will be paid $6,000 + GST per month.

VSBLTY selected Native Ads Inc. and Market Jar Media Inc. as its digital marketing agencies and consulting firms, effective April 15, 2019. The contract term for Native Ads Inc. will be three months and the total compensation will be a cash fee payment totaling $185,000, of which $138,750 will be allocated for digital advertising, paid distribution and media buying over the course of the campaign period. The balance of $46,250 will be used for content creation, consulting, managed services and management fees. The Contract term for Market Jar Media Inc will be twelve months and the compensation to Market Jar Media Inc. will be 200,000 common share purchase options issued at a strike price of $0.60, in accordance with VSBLTY's stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval.

Investor Relations

Erin Ostrom, 604-219-6648

investor@vsblty.net

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net



About VSBLTY)



Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.