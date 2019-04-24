Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest announces BO-09 series exchange bonds issue 24-Apr-2019 / 14:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest announces BO-09 series exchange bonds issue Moscow, Russia - 24 April 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the pricing of its BO-09 series exchange bonds for a total amount of RUB 5 bn. Following the bookbuilding the coupon rate has been set at 8.85%. The bonds have a maturity period of 10 years (3,640 days). Moscow Exchange placement will take place on 29 April 2019. According to the issue parameters, there are two implied options: ? Call option at 100.50% of the nominal value in 4 years (after the 8th ?oupon period) ? Put option at the nominal value in 7 years (after the 14th coupon period) Gazprombank has been acting as the Lead Manager and Underwriter of the placement. # # # # For more information, please contact: Artem Lavrischev Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (8%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 8315 EQS News ID: 802803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 24, 2019 07:57 ET (11:57 GMT)