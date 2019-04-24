Consumers Growing Demand for Improved Cryptocurrency Payment Platforms on the Rise

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent article analyzing Point of Sale (PoS) cryptocurrency systems had the following headline: "Analysis: The Rise of Point of Sale Cryptocurrency Systems - Demand for solutions has grown as more and more retailers start accepting cryptocurrency payments." The article continued: "During the past month, amidst the usual bombardment of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stories, something caught this author's tired eyes. In the space of two weeks, four articles related to cryptocurrency point of sale (PoS) systems cropped up across the industry's media outlets. For cryptocurrency fanboys, PoS systems will be old news. But though the technology may have been around, at least in cryptocurrency terms, for a while, it remains - globally - largely unused." The article continued: "That could be about to change due to a confluence of factors. Even taking into account the recent plumment in bitcoin's value (in 2018), the cryptocurrency market is much less volatile than it was 12 months ago. That makes payments a more viable option for both payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants. At the same time, cryptocurrency is now something most people are familiar with. True they may not hold any, but the market boom at the start of this year took cryptocurrency from being a niche industry to something the 'average joe' is familiar with. Finally, and on a purely pragmatic level, there are now a number of companies offering the means by which businesses can start selling their products via cryptocurrency. Active Companies in the industry include NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE:NC) (OTC:NTTCF), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE) (OTC: HVBTF).

The article concluded with: "Bitcoin may have taken a beating (in the last quarter of 2018) but an overall trend towards lower volatility, and a reduction in the number of get-rich-quick traders is a positive sign that cryptocurrencies are starting to behave like regular markets and not Ponzi schemes. But if they really want to be currencies, not just a strange blend of commodity and security, they must have some practical use. PoS systems are a step in that direction. Not only will they allow existing holders of cryptocurrencies to start spending their holdings, but they will also continue to normalize the market and attract newcomers to it. On top of that, with no chargebacks and lower transaction fees, they could also offer retailers better value for money."

NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE:NC) (OTCPK:NTTCF) (Frankfurt:26N) BREAKING NEWS: NetCents Technology is pleased to issue a letter to shareholders from the CEO, Clayton Moore. Dear Fellow Shareholders - Today, I am pleased to provide you with our view on the cryptocurrency sector which has seen a rebound as well as to highlight a few of the key strategic successes that has enabled NetCents to continue be a leader in the market.

Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency market has gone through its ups and downs and some would say even profound changes. In late 2017 and early 2018, investors and retail banks were heavily investing into the crypto space and in many instances their decisions were based on hype alone. The adoption of regulations in the crypto sector and normal market maturation all worked in concert to create a bear market and a prolonged "crypto winter". No one predicted the cryptocurrency sector would go through such a large correction nor as rapidly as it did.

We have consistently aligned ourselves with key people and companies in the payment and crypto sectors while always maintaining a Plan B in our back pocket. This approach has allowed the Company to keep moving forward through some very challenging times. There is every indication the crypto winter is in indeed thawing. Aside from the price appreciation of Bitcoin which has rebounded from a low of approximately $3,200 USD in early December to where it is today hovering around the $5,300 USD mark, the future for crypto-currencies as a viable mainstream payment option looks very promising. Amazon and PayPal are both now seriously looking at accepting crypto currency and for either of these two entities to do so, will greatly influence the overall acceptance and usage.

The questions which I am asked most often by investors, shareholders and other stakeholders are in regard to share structure, access to growth capital and revenues. To date, the company has approximately 56 million shares issued and outstanding on a fully diluted basis, which, when compared to other participants in the crypto sector is often less than half. Regarding the issuance of stock options, I would like to mention that we seek to incentivize valued employees currently working hard to bring success to NetCents, aligning their incentives with our shareholders. It is precisely this structure and approach which allows the company to raise capital quickly from key strategic investors as needed, often within days.

The challenge which was before the Company was to introduce a brand-new product into the marketplace, as well as a complete overhaul of how payments are conducted and perceived. We are validating the use of cryptocurrency by working with, not against existing payment infrastructures and legacy platforms by embedding our technology within the traditional payments space and distribution channels with Independent Sales Organizations (ISO's), payment gateways, Independent Software Vendors (ISV's), and technology companies who work with merchants on a day-to-day basis and who intimately understand the requirements.

We identified the quickest way to market and to mass adoption was to have NetCents as the underlying technology that powers all cryptocurrency transactions. We have purposefully aligned ourselves with those payment partners who understand that cryptocurrency is coming and want to integrate a crypto solution into their existing processes and technology, so the transition from traditional payments to cryptocurrency payments is as seamless as possible. Read this in its entirety and more news for NetCents at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nc/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has joined Cambridge Blockchain's Inc. Series A funding round. With this investment, the two companies will explore potential collaborations to leverage blockchain technology. "Our service helps streamline digital identity compliance while giving customers control over their identity data," said Matthew Commons, Cambridge Blockchain's CEO. "We are honored by PayPal's vote of confidence, and we look forward to their support and guidance."

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) recently announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on May 1, 2019, after market close. Square will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Square's Investor Relations website. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

Square, Inc. revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or a tablet computer. Today, Square provides tools that empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. This cohesive ecosystem of managed payments, hardware, point-of-sale software, and other business services helps sellers manage inventory, locations, and employees; access financing; engage buyers; and grow sales.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, recently announced that the Company has cooperated with the Copyright Protection Center of China ("CPCC") to build a blockchain-powered digital copyright identifier ("DCI") system.

CPCC, established in 1998, is the national copyright public service institution supervised directly by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People's Republic of China (National Copyright Administration of China). CPCC has a DCI system, which plays a significant role in the core infrastructure of the national internet copyright public services.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: HIVE.V) (OTCQX: HVBTF) recently stated that on April 19, 2019 Genesis Mining ("Genesis"), the largest shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 26.3% of the Company's outstanding shares, has requisitioned a meeting of shareholders for the purpose of removing directors independent of Genesis and electing a board of directors, the majority of whom would be senior officers and employees of Genesis. On April 20, 2019 , the HIVE Board met and appointed an independent Special Committee of the Board to deal with the requisition and related contractual disputes between Genesis and HIVE which gave rise to the requisition. The Special Committee will act in the interests of all HIVE shareholders and the Special Committee will set a date for the requisitioned meeting to be held within four months of proper delivery of the requisition notice.

