Mittwoch, 24.04.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.04.2019 | 14:34
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 24

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 16 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 12: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 13: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 15: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 16: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes WithheldVotes at Chairman's Discretion
Resolution 19,281,06721,801034,536
Resolution 29,231,19111,62260,05534,536
Resolution 39,225,85611,62260,05539,871
Resolution 49,302,8680034,536
Resolution 59,302,8680034,536
Resolution 69,264,29438,573034,536
Resolution 79,297,8724,996034,536
Resolution 89,296,2124,9961,66034,536
Resolution 98,380,270881,58741,01034,536
Resolution 109,274,41126,7971,66034,536
Resolution 119,293,5379,330034,536
Resolution 129,250,12352,745034,536
Resolution 139,269,5263,41529,92734,536
Resolution 149,244,67358,195034,536
Resolution 158,156,3341,104,04637,15239,871
Resolution 169,079,983222,885034,536

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

24 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


