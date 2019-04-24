EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 16 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 12: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.

Resolution 13: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 15: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.

Resolution 16: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Votes at Chairman's Discretion Resolution 1 9,281,067 21,801 0 34,536 Resolution 2 9,231,191 11,622 60,055 34,536 Resolution 3 9,225,856 11,622 60,055 39,871 Resolution 4 9,302,868 0 0 34,536 Resolution 5 9,302,868 0 0 34,536 Resolution 6 9,264,294 38,573 0 34,536 Resolution 7 9,297,872 4,996 0 34,536 Resolution 8 9,296,212 4,996 1,660 34,536 Resolution 9 8,380,270 881,587 41,010 34,536 Resolution 10 9,274,411 26,797 1,660 34,536 Resolution 11 9,293,537 9,330 0 34,536 Resolution 12 9,250,123 52,745 0 34,536 Resolution 13 9,269,526 3,415 29,927 34,536 Resolution 14 9,244,673 58,195 0 34,536 Resolution 15 8,156,334 1,104,046 37,152 39,871 Resolution 16 9,079,983 222,885 0 34,536

Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

24 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF