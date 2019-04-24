EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, April 24
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")
The Company is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were passed on a show of hands.
Resolutions 1 to 11 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 12 to 16 related to Special Business, as set out below:
Resolution 12: To make market purchases of the Company's shares.
Resolution 13: To allot shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 14: To allot shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 15: To sell ordinary shares held in treasury at a discount to the prevailing net asset value per ordinary share.
Resolution 16: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes Withheld
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Resolution 1
|9,281,067
|21,801
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 2
|9,231,191
|11,622
|60,055
|34,536
|Resolution 3
|9,225,856
|11,622
|60,055
|39,871
|Resolution 4
|9,302,868
|0
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 5
|9,302,868
|0
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 6
|9,264,294
|38,573
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 7
|9,297,872
|4,996
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 8
|9,296,212
|4,996
|1,660
|34,536
|Resolution 9
|8,380,270
|881,587
|41,010
|34,536
|Resolution 10
|9,274,411
|26,797
|1,660
|34,536
|Resolution 11
|9,293,537
|9,330
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 12
|9,250,123
|52,745
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 13
|9,269,526
|3,415
|29,927
|34,536
|Resolution 14
|9,244,673
|58,195
|0
|34,536
|Resolution 15
|8,156,334
|1,104,046
|37,152
|39,871
|Resolution 16
|9,079,983
|222,885
|0
|34,536
Under Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
24 April 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF