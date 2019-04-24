Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Wednesday 24 April 2019 in Aalesund, Norway.
All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 3 April 2019.
The board now consists of:
Knut Trygve Flakk, Chairman of the Board
Kristine Landmark, Deputy Chair
Katsunori Mori, Board Member
Sverre Narvesen, Board Member
Elisabeth Heggelund Tørstad, Board Member
The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.
