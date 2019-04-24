Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Wednesday 24 April 2019 in Aalesund, Norway.



All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 3 April 2019.



The board now consists of:

Knut Trygve Flakk, Chairman of the Board

Kristine Landmark, Deputy Chair

Katsunori Mori, Board Member

Sverre Narvesen, Board Member

Elisabeth Heggelund Tørstad, Board Member



The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com .



For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

