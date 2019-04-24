John Weiss & Son Appoint a Product Manager to Strengthen the UK Team

HARLOW, England, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samar Hilsaca in the role of Product Manager.

Samar will act as a product specialist for the John Weiss & Son range of surgical products. She will be involved in the education and training of both staff and customers, as well as the development of surgical products.

Samar has worked as a Theatre Nurse for more than 20 years, primarily specialising in ophthalmology. She joins the company with excellent existing knowledge of the John Weiss products and in-depth industry experience in both the NHS and private hospitals.

Speaking about her appointment, Samar said, "I have used John Weiss & Son products for many years during my work as an Ophthalmic Theatre Nurse and they have an excellent reputation. I am very excited to join the team and to continue to use my skills and knowledge to sustain and improve the John Weiss product portfolio."

Dean Johnson, John Weiss & Son Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to welcome Samar to the John Weiss team. Her product knowledge and vast industry expertise made her the ideal candidate for the role and she will be an asset to the company."

For more information on Samar's appointment, please call John Weiss & Son on (01279) 883858 or email sales@johnweiss.com

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876490/Samar_Hilsaca.jpg)