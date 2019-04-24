Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2019, International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) ("ILC") issued a news release on April 12, 2019 related to the Mariana Lithium project in Salta Province, Argentina. TNR Gold holds a 1.8% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") Royalty on the Mariana Lithium project.

The news release issued by ILC stated, "As a result of cash calls made up to the present date, the Company's share in Mariana will reduce from 17.246% to 15.392% by the end of April 2019. A budget of US$4.25 million has been set by the manager for May and June 2019. If expenditure indeed reaches that level, the Company's share in Mariana would reduce further to 13.607%. The Company retains a back-in right entitling it to increase this percentage by a further 10%, i.e. to 23.607%."

Kirill Klip, Executive Chairman of the Company commented, "We are very pleased to see that Ganfeng Lithium is advancing the Mariana Lithium project in Argentina towards further pre-feasibility studies. The Mariana Lithium preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), as announced in our news release of January 28, 2019, was the first PEA on the project that provided a potential value for the total NSR Royalty from Mariana's life of mine cashflow. TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for development of Mariana Lithium and our NSR Royalty does not depend on the size of ILC's share in Mariana Lithium. The 1.8% Mariana NSR Royalty is an important part of TNR Gold's portfolio. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like Ganfeng Lithium as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

Resignation of COO

The Company also announces that Anthony Kovacs, Chief Operating Officer of TNR Gold has resigned from the Company. He currently serves as COO and director of ILC. The Company would like to thank Mr. Kovacs for his service to TNR Gold.

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty company.

Over the past twenty-three years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR royalty on the entire project, which is being developed by McEwen Mining Inc.

In 2009, TNR founded International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), a green energy metals company that was made public through the spin-out of TNR's energy metals portfolio in 2011. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

TNR retains a 1.8% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina. ILC has a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project, of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR royalty interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on the completion of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources Inc.

The Company's strategy with Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with one of the gold major mining companies. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold, copper and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and Argentina (the Los Azules copper and the Mariana Lithium projects) and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

