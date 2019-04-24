Haag-Streit Academy Host a Successful Ophthalmic Ultrasound & OCT-A Course

HARLOW, England, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit Academy hosted a very successful Ophthalmic Ultrasound & OCT-A Course at Crewe Hall, Cheshire on Thursday 11th April, 2019.

The course was aimed at those working with ophthalmic ultrasound in their daily practice, and covered A-scans (for diagnosis and biometry) and B-scans (both posterior and UBM). Lectures described some of the common conditions observed using ultrasound, such as; retinal detachments & tears, vitreous haemorrhages & detachments, optic disc drusen and a host of other conditions. The day also included a lecture covering the detection of ocular oncology with ophthalmic ultrasonography.

In addition to ultrasound, the day also catered for those using OCT-Angiography (OCT-A) in medical retina. There was an introduction and explanation of this exciting approach to imaging and an exploration of the clinical applications of OCT-A, including; CNV, diabetic retinopathy, vascular occlusions and glaucoma.

The expert Faculty included Tarek El-khasab, Consultant Ophthalmologist & Lead for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Services at Mid-Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager.

The one-day program consisted of short lectures by the expert speakers, followed by hands-on practical workshops in both OCT-A and ultrasound. Delegates were able to claim 5.5 CPD points for their attendance.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "I was very pleased with the success of the Ultrasound & OCT-A course. We had some excellent feedback from delegates, many of whom would like to attend the forthcoming Advanced Ultrasound Course in November. The hands-on workshops were very well-received and delegates had the opportunity to listen to Tarek deliver some very insightful lectures on ophthalmic ultrasound."

For information on November's Advanced Ultrasound Course or any other Haag-Streit Academy courses, please visit https://hsuk.co/eventbrite

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876497/Jacqui_in_OCT_A_workshop.jpg )