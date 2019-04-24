Market-leading Real-time Customer Engagement Platform to Provide Deep Analytics and Location-Based Engagement Tactics to Global Brands

Swrve, the leader in real-time multichannel customer engagement, today announced an upcoming webinar in partnership with location-based data provider Bluedot to help global brands unlock the power of real-time relevance in multichannel marketing with dynamic micro-targeting. The webinar will be hosted by Lisa Cleary, Chief of Product at Swrve, and Judy Chan, Head of Marketing at Bluedot, in conjunction with the Mobile Marketing Association.

Join Swrve and Bluedot's upcoming webinar as they share insights into How to Unlock Real-Time Relevance on Tuesday April 30th 8:00 AM Pacific Standard Time at 4:00 PM British Summer Time. To register, click here.

Triple revenue growth by delivering better, not more, customer touches.

Swrve and Bluedot will outline how today's global brands can deliver real-time relevant customer experiences, both on mobile and in real life, which lead to greater engagement, monetization and retention.

The webinar will discuss:

How to take mobile engagement to the next level by identifying, interpreting and predicting customer needs

How to deliver real-time relevance for customers across time zones, platforms and physical boundaries

How the power of real-time relevance combines with the precision and scalability of location services to accelerate growth, drive loyalty, and boost in-app and in-store revenue

How brands with a significant investment in physical stores or locations can use geofencing to target customers based on proximity, real-time insights, and past behaviors

Key vertical use cases including customer satisfaction surveys or event reviews, as well as time-specific or location-specific customer offers.

About Swrve

Swrve is the marketing and customer engagement platform that helps leading brands confidently scale communications over millions of customers in real time. A Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms leader, Swrve is currently installed in 3.5 billion apps worldwide and processes 14 billion events daily. To learn more visit https://www.swrve.com or follow @Swrve_Inc on Twitter.

About Bluedot

Bluedot empowers companies, via their mobile app, to take advantage of real-world insights and uncover the right moments to message customers on their preferred channels. Pair your digital customer profiles with physical behavior for a true 360-degree view down to the individual level. Learn why top enterprises, such as Salesforce, Oracle, McDonald's, Cox Automotive, Swrve and Transurban partner with Bluedot for their location-based needs. To learn more, please visit https://bluedot.io/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005039/en/

Contacts:

Judy Chan

Bluedot

971-999-1160

press@bluedot.io

Alex Dickel for Swrve

Gravitate PR

+1 415 295 2116

alex@gravitatepr.com