Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the company earned a top spot on Forbes' "America's Best Employers of 2019" list. Philips ranked 156 out of the top 500 companies nationally. Philips has appeared on this list for all five years that it has been published. The full list is available at https://www.forbes.com/best-large-employers/.

America's Best Employers have been chosen based on an independent survey, conducted by Forbes and Statista, from a vast sample of 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S.-based operations. The willingness to recommend one's own employer was considered to be the most important dimension of the assessment.

"The most powerful endorsement any company can receive is one from its employees," said Ivette Helal, senior vice president and head of human resources at Philips North America. "We are committed to maintaining an inclusive culture in which employees feel empowered by the rewarding work they do each day all in service of our mission to improve the lives of three billion people annually by 2030."

This ranking comes on the heels of Philips opening a new hub in Nashville, which will create approximately 800 jobs in the area and establishes Philips as a committed member of the greater Nashville business community. By bringing its business closer to the heart of major, innovation-rich cities, including Pittsburgh, PA, and Cambridge, MA, Philips generates more opportunities for recruitment, collaboration and local market growth that will drive the future of health technology and improve patient outcomes.

