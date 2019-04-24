Harvest Health & Recreation Inc Remains Bullish
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF, CNSX:HARV) is one of the best-performing cannabis stocks in 2019.
The third-largest cultivator in the U.S, Harvest Health & Recreation just released strong financial results as it continues to expand its retail and wholesale footprint, receive new licenses, and announce the acquisitions of facilities and lucrative brands.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc Overview
Harvest Health's vertical solutions include cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities. It is also engaged in construction, real estate, technology, and operations.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF, CNSX:HARV) is one of the best-performing cannabis stocks in 2019.
The third-largest cultivator in the U.S, Harvest Health & Recreation just released strong financial results as it continues to expand its retail and wholesale footprint, receive new licenses, and announce the acquisitions of facilities and lucrative brands.
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc Overview
Harvest Health's vertical solutions include cultivation, manufacturing, and retail facilities. It is also engaged in construction, real estate, technology, and operations.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...