Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend the IMCO 2019 National Convention

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that it will attend the Independent Medical Co-Op (IMCO) 2019 National Convention and Trade Show from April 28 to May 1 in Orlando, Florida.

The company will showcase its Bird & Cronin, Dynatronics, and Hausmann product lines to distribution partners attending the trade show. The convention serves medical supply distributor members in the United States, Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. IMCO includes over 200 manufacturers, over 130 distributors, and over 1,000 sales representatives. IMCO members' combined annual sales total approximately $4.2 billion.

'We value our partnership with IMCO and appreciate the empowerment it provides members to deliver value to healthcare providers and their patients,' stated Dr. Christopher von Jako, CEO of Dynatronics. 'We are pleased that we recently added the Bird & Cronin brand of products to the partnership, and are looking forward to meeting with our numerous distribution partners during the event.'

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Dynatron Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

