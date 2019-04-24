A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on strategies for success in Asia's emerging markets. This supplement provides insights into the key market entry barriers in Asia and the strategies that can be adopted to overcome them.

Over the past two decades, Asian countries have outpaced the rest of the world in terms of gross domestic product (GPD) and per capita income. One of the primary reasons for Asia's rise in affluence is the dramatic growth in technology penetration. Moreover, easy access to online content irrespective of the location has contributed to the growth of a highly aspirational generation of discerning consumers who seek the best quality, features, and service. In order to capture the full potential of Asia's emerging markets, companies will have to understand and account for the unique supply and demand challenges of the region.

Strategies for success in the Asian Market

'Last mile' delivery

There is rapid urbanization taking place is most of the Asian countries. As a result, there would be increased spending on housing, recreation, health care, and consumer products. This would drive up demand for increasingly sophisticated supply chain capabilities, including higher customer service levels, faster delivery, improved availability, and greater agility. To meet these changing demands businesses will have to step-up their delivery models to meet the demands of both the urban and the rapidly urbanizing rural population in these countries.

Consumer diversity

A significant implication of the diverse nature of the Asian consumer is the need for products and services offering similar functional benefits but at widely different price points. This coupled with local entrepreneurship means that different business models have evolved to deliver the products and services consumers want at the prices they want to pay.

Mitigating risk

Companies must be prepared to cater to several risks in these nations including shrinking economic cycles, increased geopolitical turmoil in developing countries, and unpredictable natural disasters. Being prepared for such events helps to avoid 'shock' and companies can thereby easily recover from such contingencies.

