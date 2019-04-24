Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Golar LNG Partners LP ("the Partnership") (NASDAQ: GMLP) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $0.4042 per common and general partner unit. This cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2019 to all common and general partner unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2019.

A cash distribution of $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit (NASDAQ: GMLPP) for the period from February 15, 2019 through May 14, 2019 has also been declared. This will be payable on May 15, 2019 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as at May 8, 2019.

Golar LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 24, 2019