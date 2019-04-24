Aliznet and Centric Software Sign Strategic Partnership for PLM Integration

Combination of expert teams will promote faster and more efficient digital transformation

CAMPBELL, California, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aliznet, an independent consulting firm assisting major retail and luxury players in the definition of sustainable solutions to support their transformations has entered a strategic partnership with Centric Software, market leader in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, to integrate Centric PLM solutions. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

The goal of this collaboration is to accelerate the implementation and deployment of PLM solutions and enhance the integration of PLM technologies into complex customer computing environments. PLM projects are implemented according to the Agile DeploymentSM methodology developed by Centric Software, adapted to the customer context, and rely on technical know-how, best practices and proven business processes to go live rapidly and improve responsiveness and flexibility.

"Supply chain management is at the heart of the challenges of many brands, and is one of the business projects we regularly face," says Arnaud Naccache, Managing Director at Aliznet. "The strategic alliance between Centric and Aliznet quickly proved to be an effective response to the expectations of our retail, luxury and, of course, fashion customers. Our PLM center of excellence has benefited from the effective support of the Centric team to build on their skills. Aliznet consultants and developers are now working on many projects. We are proud of the work accomplished to date!"

"Centric Software continues its rapid growth in the world of fashion, retail and consumer goods, and we need the best partners with advanced technical expertise and enhanced integration capabilities to better support our customers in their digital transformation projects," explains Bruce Vignon, European Partner Manager at Centric Software.

This agreement seals a lasting partnership between Aliznet and Centric Software in the French market to ensure the success of large-scale digital transformation projects.

Request a Demonstration

Aliznet (www.aliznet.fr)

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

Contact details

Sonia Martin, sonia.martin@aliznet.fr

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/874517/Aliznet_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg