Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Canntab Therapeutics (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FSE: TBF1), a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company, engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids, has advanced its revenue model following FSD Pharma's receipt of a "Sale for Medical Purposes" license. By virtue of Canntab's collaboration and profit sharing agreement with FSD Pharma (CSE:HUGE), this new license allows Canntab to produce samples of capsules containing CBD and/or THC, which, if approved by Health Canada, will enable Canntab to launch production and sales of its capsules.

The FSD Licence, when combined with an export permit, which FSD intends to acquire as soon as possible, may also allow Canntab to sell its products in foreign markets.

Canntab's manufacturing facility is located in FSD Pharma's Health Canada approved facility in the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario.

Jeffrey Renwick, CEO, stated: "We are thrilled that FSD has received its sales licence from Health Canada, and want to congratulate the entire FSD team on this significant milestone! Once we receive Health Canada approval for our capsules, we will begin white labeling for Canadian licensed producers, including FSD Pharma. Once FSD is able to export, Canntab will be able to sell its proposed products in foreign jurisdictions, including Australia and Mexico where we have agreements in place. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at FSD during this exciting new phase of our businesses."

Canntab has developed patent-pending technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended-release/sustained-release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. In doing so, Canntab has developed a suite of precision oral dose products that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace. Canntab's primary focus is on providing cannabis-based products to medical professionals that can be used to deliver therapeutic treatments to their patients.

