Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Red Pine Exploration, (TSXV: RPX), a gold exploration and development company operating in the Wawa Gold Corridor of Northern Ontario, announced drill results from its drill program at its large 6,519-hectare Gold Property located near Wawa Ontario. The new results include new high-grade gold results, new gold zone discoveries, high-grade infill results and deeper exploration results down-dip at the Jubilee Deposit.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company and this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Red Pine" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Red Pine has identified 2 known resources to date in two structures, the Jubilee Shear Zone that hosts the Surluga Deposit, and the Minto Mine South Shear Zone that hosts the Minto Mine South Deposit.

The results from the 2016 to 2018 exploration drilling continue to expand the geological footprints of the gold-bearing structures in the Wawa Gold Corridor. These latest results, along with previously announced results from the 2016-18 program, will be included in an updated resource estimation for the Surluga Deposit that Red Pine is on track to deliver in Q2 2019.

The recent 2018 exploration drilling results indicate that there is continuity in gold mineralization in the new gold-bearing structures. Results also suggest that additional infill and exploration drilling could convert the conceptual exploration targets into mineral resources.

Highlights of the new results include:

Discovery of high-grade gold in delineation holes at Surluga of 1.6 grams per tonne over 41 meters true width including 5.2 grams per tonne over 3.1 meters and 4.6 grams per tonne over 6.2 meters also true width.





New gold zone discoveries in the Wawa Gold Corridor including a near-surface zone of 3.2 grams per tonne over 6.5 meters including 9.0 grams per tonne over 2.2 meters and a hole into the Minto B Shear Zone containing 2.1 grams per tonne over 10.6 meters, including 3.7 grams per tonne over 5.6 meters.





A new discovery between the Jubilee and the Hornblende Shear Zones of 0.7 grams per tonne over 12.1 meters including 3.2 grams per tonne over 2.2 meters.





New results from infill drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone included 1.9 grams per tonne over 19.8 meters which included 4.8 grams per tonne over 5.8 meters.





New results from deeper drilling into the Jubilee Shear Zone Deposit which included 3.5 grams per tonne over 3.2 meters true width including 6.4 grams per tonne over 1.7 meters, and a noticeably thickened down-dip halo of 0.5 grams per tonne over 49.8 meters true width including 0.8 grams per tonne over 20.3 meters true width between 288 meters and 351 meters.

Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine. Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone, host of the Surluga Deposit, and that higher-grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, stated: "Our exploration and in-fill drilling program in the Wawa Gold Corridor continues to show that multiple zones of gold mineralization exist on the property. Our results indicate that these zones contain higher-grade mineralization. The results of our deeper drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone confirm the down-dip extension of the structure and intersected a noticeable thickening of the shear zone. The results in the deeper holes drilled are typical of the "halo" of lower grade mineralization adjacent to the zones of higher-grade mineralization observed at shallower depths".

To date, the company has completed over 59,000 meters of drilling and made 4 discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.redpineexp.com, or contact Quentin Yarie, President & CEO at 416-364-7024, or email qyarie@redpineexp.com. Investor relations is handled by Mia Boiridy, who can be contacted at 416-364-7024, or by email at mboiridy@redpineexp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44273