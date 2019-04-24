FWE's flagship three-day educational program highlights and educates women on building a successful business

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Traci Costa, CEO and Founder of Peekaboo Beans, will be presenting today, April 24, 2019 at E-Series Vancouver, hosted by Forum for Women Entrepreneurs.

E-Series is a three-day program focusing on educating women on important topics experienced by entrepreneurs in Canada, and empowering growth. Ms. Costa will be discussing her own growth in developing Peekaboo Beans' brand, reworking the business model and creating a comprehensive marketing plan that targets millennials through an omnichannel approach.

Traci Costa commented, "I am very excited to be sharing my experiences today with Canada's future female entrepreneurs. Educating women is the first step to empowering our future female leaders and I am eager to share what I have learned through Peekaboo Beans' growth."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

