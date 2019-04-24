Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - NervGen Pharma Corp. ("NervGen"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, announces the issuance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of two new patents protecting the development and commercialization of protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (PTPσ) targeted therapies for heart diseases and injury, and for root avulsion involving injuries into the peripheral nerve system.

"The issuance of these patents strengthens our intellectual property estate by expanding protections to various diseases and medical conditions where our technology has demonstrated strong preclinical efficacy," said Dr. Ernest Wong, President & CEO of NervGen. "We continue to aggressively prosecute the patent portfolio acquired through our 2018 license with Case Western Reserve University as we continue to build evidence for the potential of our NVG-291 therapy to positively impact various conditions in addition to spinal cord injury."

Patent, US 10,206,967, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Treating Heart Diseases and/or Injury", includes claims covering both composition of matter and method of use for promoting and restoring innervation of myocardial tissue. It covers treatment of heart diseases and injury by administering a therapeutic agent, such as NVG-291, the intracellular sigma peptide ("ISP") and other related peptides, that inhibit the activity, signaling and/or function of the PTPσ receptor. In a mouse model of myocardial infarct, PTPσ targeted therapy was shown to induce regeneration of sympathetic nerve fibers into the scar, resulting in the cessation of arrhythmia.

The second patent, US 10,258,672, issued recently is entitled "Compositions and Methods for Treating Root Avulsion". It includes claims covering composition of matter and method of use for treating root avulsion, which is a physical separation of the motor and/or sensory nerves from the spinal cord, leading to severe disruption of the root itself as well as the associated spinal cord segment. PTPσ targeted therapy has been shown in rodent models to induce axonal growth between the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system with subsequent robust improvement in both motor and sensory functions.

Advancement of NVG-291

NervGen is advancing its lead compound NVG-291 toward human clinical studies for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. Management believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with acute spinal cord injury and empower patients to live more active and productive lives.

NervGen plans to initiate a clinical trial for NVG-291 beginning in 2020 under an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application with the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The Company intends to complete required pre-clinical non-human studies in 2019 and plans to meet with the FDA in a pre-IND meeting to review its plans for submission of the IND. NVG-291 is manufactured using well established peptide synthesis procedures. Materials to be used in human clinical trials planned for early 2020 will be manufactured by an approved contract manufacturing organization under current Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines enforced by the FDA. Several batches of NVG-291 have been successfully manufactured.

ABOUT NERVGEN

NervGen Pharma Corp. is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to the advancement of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company plans to create revolutionary technologies that promote nerve regeneration. The Company will identify, evaluate and develop other drug candidates for other medical conditions arising from nerve damage.

