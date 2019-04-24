The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 23 April 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1397.58 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1389.03 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1416.49 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1407.95 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

