The UK is still set to leave the EU, after which the European Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) will no longer apply. However, the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 will remain in force with minor amendments.

This report has been updated to include guidance issued by the MHRA on complying with regulations on dealing with possible adverse health effects of a product and on due diligence for e-cig and e-liquid suppliers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive summary

2. Regulatory landscape

3. National regulatory framework

4. Regulation: medicine products

5. Age restrictions

6. Devolved administrations

7. Product restrictions

8. Shake and vape

9. Labelling and packaging

10. Obligation to notify

11. General advice on vigilance

12. Other (national) notifications

13. Retail channels restrictions

14. Public usage

15. Advertising and marketing

16. Taxation

17. Enforcement

18. Case law

19. Relevant laws

20. Relevant bodies

