The UK is still set to leave the EU, after which the European Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) will no longer apply. However, the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 will remain in force with minor amendments.
This report has been updated to include guidance issued by the MHRA on complying with regulations on dealing with possible adverse health effects of a product and on due diligence for e-cig and e-liquid suppliers.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Regulatory landscape
3. National regulatory framework
4. Regulation: medicine products
5. Age restrictions
6. Devolved administrations
7. Product restrictions
8. Shake and vape
9. Labelling and packaging
10. Obligation to notify
11. General advice on vigilance
12. Other (national) notifications
13. Retail channels restrictions
14. Public usage
15. Advertising and marketing
16. Taxation
17. Enforcement
18. Case law
19. Relevant laws
20. Relevant bodies
