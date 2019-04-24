FinLab's recent developments are characterised by successful new funding rounds completed by several of its private portfolio companies and their ability to attract new high-profile investors. This was coupled with good operational progress, including important client wins (eg Authada) and the introduction of new products (eg nextmarkets). On the other hand, FinLab's NAV and overall result in FY18 was negatively affected by the strong share price decline (c 50% in 2018) posted by Heliad Equity Partners. FinLab continues to expand its fintech portfolio and has some firepower left for a few additional investments.

