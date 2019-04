WANdisco made substantial strategic progress in FY18, deepening both its partnerships with major cloud providers and broadening its product base. With discussions over a strategic deal with a major cloud vendor still ongoing and FY19 off to a good start (Q1 revenue up 38% y-o-y), we leave our forecasts largely unchanged. In our view its exceptional growth prospects and potential strategic value justify a premium rating.

