The global industrial planetary mixers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global industrial planetary mixers market is the growing need to ensure product consistency in various industries. Vendors in the bakery industry are focused on creating the highest-quality dough due to rising demand for natural ingredients, less-processed and fresh-baked quality, artisanal bread, and specialty pizza crusts. This has led to use of industrial planetary mixers to incorporate ingredients for dough preparation as they produce evenly mixed products.

As per Technavio, the new product launches will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. Thisglobal industrial planetary mixers market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global industrial planetary mixers market: New product launches

Different strategies and approaches are used by vendors in the global industrial planetary mixers market to increase their sales and market share. The launch of new models of industrial planetary mixers with improved features is one such approach. The companies are concentrating on the customer-specified process and application requirement through the launch of new products.

"Vendors have been focusing on improving the level of customization when compared with their older models of industrial planetary mixers. Features of the new equipment can be customized according to a customer's specific process and application requirements. Some of the customizable options include blades, recipe control with a data logger, and hydraulic lift feature. Such product launches will drive market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global industrial planetary mixers market: Segmentation analysis

This industrial planetary mixers market analysis report segments the market by product (industrial double planetary mixers and industrial single planetary mixers) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The industrial double planetary mixers segment held the largest industrial planetary mixers market share in 2018 as they offer improved mixing quality for putty-like materials and the action of dual blades in industrial double planetary mixers reduces the mixing time in various industries.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 owing to government support for expanding industrial setups in the region.

