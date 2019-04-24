The share capital of the following share will be reduced on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 April 2019 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN DK0010274844 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Solar B --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 6,845,625 shares (DKK 684,562,500) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 385,625 shares (DKK 38,562,500) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 6,460,000 shares (DKK 646,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SOLAR B --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3431 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=720827