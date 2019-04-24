sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,35 Euro		+0,05
+0,12 %
WKN: A0BLGA ISIN: DK0010274844 Ticker-Symbol: ZVR 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAR A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAR A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,225
41,50
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAR A/S
SOLAR A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAR A/S40,35+0,12 %