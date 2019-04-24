The global lawful interception market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 25% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global lawful interception market is the increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception. Globally, governments are taking several initiatives to increase the use of lawful interception for periodic monitoring and control of criminal, terrorist, and other illegal activities across communication networks. For instance, in December 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs, a ministry of the Government of India, issued an order directing all central security and investigation agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt all information on any computer.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global lawful interception market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global lawful interception market: Growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception

There is a growing adoption of virtualization and cloud computing services globally. Cloud computing is an emerging paradigm, which offers benefits such as elasticity, scalability, and easy deployment of new applications and services. The increase in the use of cloud computing has driven the need for a highly flexible and dynamic infrastructure that can handle a variety of applications. The virtualization of modern data centers creates an environment for virtualized lawful interception solutions.

"Virtualization and cloud computing create security, monitoring, and compliance risks. There are a large number of physical servers that host thousands of virtual machines in this environment. This additional virtual layer inside these environments and a large number of involved systems restrict lawful interception and network forensic investigations, which are performed to wiretap a suspicious system," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global lawful interception market: Segmentation analysis

This lawful interception market analysis report segments the market by application (services, devices, communication content, and network technology) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The services segment held the largest lawful interception market share in 2018. Lawful interception services are expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period because of their low cost and high adoption among developed regions of North America and Europe.

North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The major revenue-contributing countries in the region are the US and Canada. North America also has the presence of large telecommunication companies. The growing adoption of lawful interception solutions to deal with the rising number of criminal activities will drive market growth in this region.

