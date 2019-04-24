Die mehr als 23.000 Quadratmeter große Produktionsanlage im portugiesischen Cantanhede wird Tilrays Europa-Zentrum für Kultivierung, Anbau, Produktion und Distribution von medizinischem Cannabis aber auch für die Forschung.

Tilray, weltweiter Pionier in der Erforschung, dem Anbau, der Produktion und dem Vertrieb von medizinischem Cannabis, feierte heute die Eröffnung des neuen europäischen Campus im portugiesischen Cantanhede.

Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005702/de/

Mayor of Oliveira do Hospital, José Carlos Alexandrino; International Advisory Board, Jaime Gama; President of INFARMED, Maria Do Céu Machado; President of AICEP, Luis Castro Henriques; Mayor of Cantanhede, Helena Teodósio; Brendan Kennedy, Tilray President and CEO; Secretary of State, Eurico Brilhante Dias (Photo: Business Wire)

Der CEO, Brendan Kennedy, führende Tilray-Mitarbeiter sowie das Team des neuen Campus hießen Gäste aus aller Welt willkommen. Gemeinsam mit international führenden Ärzten, Regierungsvertretern und lokalen Würdenträgern feierte Tilray die Eröffnung der europäischen Produktions- und Distributionsanlage.

Der neue EU-Campus von Tilray setzt neue Maßstäbe:

Der europäische Tilray-Campus umfasst mit mehr als 23.000 Quadratmeter eine Produktionsanlage, die Innen-, Außen- und Gewächshauskulturen sowie Forschungslabor, Verarbeitungs-, Verpackungs- und Vertriebseinheiten für medizinische Cannabisprodukte vereint.

Bisher hat Tilray ungefähr 20 Millionen Euro in die Anlage investiert. Eine Ausweitung der 23.000 Quadratmeter großen Anlage ist möglich.

Der europäische Tilray's Campus dient auch als Zentrum für die klinische Forschung und die Entwicklung der Produktion innerhalb Europas. Mehr als 100 Mitarbeiter sind aktuell auf dem Campus beschäftigt, Tilray plant diese Zahl bis Ende 2019 zu verdoppeln, wobei der Fokus auf der Produktion und der in den nächsten Monaten erwarteten Ernte liegt.

"Wir sind hocherfreut mit dieser Eröffnung einen Meilenstein in unserer globalen Präsenz, aber auch als Vordenker der Cannabis-Industrie zu feiern. Wir sind sehr dankbar für die herzliche Begrüßung durch Portugal und die Stadt Cantanhede." erklärt der CEO von Tilray, Brendan Kennedy, "Wir werden den neuen europäischen Tilray Campus dafür nutzen, Patienten in Europa hochwertige medizinische Cannabis Produkte in pharmazeutischer Qualität zur Verfügung zu stellen."

Tilray vermeldete bereits im Februar 2019 eine erfolgreiche Ernte von dem EU-Campus in Cantanhede, und erwartet weitere Ernten in den nächsten Monaten. Sobald die GMP- (Good Manufacturing Practice) Zertifizierung erfolgt ist, wird Tilray Patienten weitreichend in Europa mit medizinischen Cannabis versorgen können.

Über Tilray

Tilray ist eines der weltweit führenden Unternehmen bei der Erforschung, Herstellung und Vertrieb von medizinischem Cannabis. Derzeit werden zehntausende Patienten in zwölf Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten versorgt.

In Deutschland werden diese Produkte zur Herstellung von Rezepturarzneimitteln in der Apotheke vertrieben. Alle Tilray-Produkte werden mehrfach unabhängig auf ihre Wirksamkeit und Reinheit geprüft und erfüllen vollständig die qualitativen und behördlichen Anforderungen des AMG und BtmG.

Weitere Informationen unter: www.tilray.de.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, including statements in respect to Tilray's medical cannabis products and the future performance of its European Union Campus. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements and they are not guarantees of future results. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in Tilray's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on March 25, 2019, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Tilray does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005702/de/

Contacts:

Pressekontakte International:

Media: Chrissy Roebuck+1-833-206-8161, news@tilray.com

Investors: Katie Turner, +1-646-277-1228, Katie.turner@icrinc.com

Pressekontakte National:

Firmenkontakt: Susan Nosbüsch, +49 (0) 30 7262 196 92, presse@tilray.de

Pressekontakt: Tony Sommer, +49 (0) 40 284 55 0, sommer@health-angels.agency