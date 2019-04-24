SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their new case study on the different types of procurement risks. This case study is now available for free download and will help you understand how the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to reduce additional costs for re-tendering and streamlining delivery schedules.

Analyzing different types of procurement risks for a Fortune 500 multinational conglomerate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study also offers a comprehensive overview of how SpendEdge formulated risk mitigation strategies for the client and helped them to impede the impact of supply chain risks.

Project background

The company wanted to fabricate corporate strategies that would help them to reduce costs, expand capacity, and operational efficiencies. However, their inability to develop quality products due to poor supplier performance was posing challenges, especially in terms of competitiveness.

Objective 1: The company was looking forward to combining old and new manufacturing units by introducing new technology and machinery.

Objective 2: They were also interested in streamlining operations spread in different countries by analyzing and eliminating disruptions occurring in the supply chain.

To know more about this engagement and its outcome, download the complete article here.

"Analyzing different types of procurement risks is imperative for companies to conduct risk assessment pertaining to demand and supply side and devise effective risk mitigation strategies," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In association with SpendEdge, the client a leading multinational conglomerate - formulated strategies required for determining suppliers' financial stability and detecting possible irregularities in the company. The solution offered helped them to:

Determine risks associated with the supply chain and take proactive measures to address them.

Reduce the possibilities of frauds and corruption in the business.

Analyze the performance of key suppliers and their impact on the business.

Enhance the reputation of the brand.

Outcome: The procurement experts at SpendEdge helped the client to obtain appropriate approvals before undertaking projects in different countries and guided them in proactively addressing compliance risks. This reduced their excess spend on re-tendering, significantly. The solution offered also helped the client to delivery schedules and address probity issues.



